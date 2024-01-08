Embracing the future: Top 5 home automation trends for 2024

By Jayanth Jain, Founder, GM Modular

As we approach a new era of advancement, the concept of a “smart home” is more common than ever. Home automation has evolved from a luxury to a necessity as artificial intelligence and connectivity have advanced. GM modular, an established home automation brand, has been at the forefront of this change, delivering cutting-edge solutions to provide utmost convenience, security, and energy efficiency.

Home automation is important for homeowners in the digital age. It can integrate different devices and systems to make tasks easier and provide control.

Embracing home automation means embracing not only the future but also a more comfortable lifestyle. Home automation systems also allow one to control anything from lighting and temperature to music and home security with a simple voice command. For instance, Alexa and Google both offer natural language processing and machine learning algorithms and are used by these systems to understand and interpret commands, making them more responsive and accurate over time, a secure, and efficient way of living. With technology changing at such a quick speed, staying up to date on the latest home automation trends and solutions is natural.

Unlocking the best of future smart home trends

Voice operated System

Voice-controlled home automation systems allow one to control anything from lighting and temperature to music and home security with voice. Smart devices offer natural language processing and machine learning algorithms and are used by these systems to understand and interpret the commands. Furthermore, voice-controlled systems can be readily linked with other smart devices, providing even more control and versatility. One can, for example, use voice commands to lock and unlock doors, enable and disarm security systems, and even order groceries or play music.

Smart home technologies that save energy

As we strive towards a sustainable future, the inclusion of energy-saving devices has become a priority. Energy-efficient smart home devices include unique features that make energy conservation easier than ever. Lighting systems, for example, independently dim or switch off when rooms are unused, saving electricity and extending bulb life. Also, schedules to switch off lights, etc. at a preset time every day – ensure nil wastage of energy. By incorporating energy-efficient smart home gadgets into daily life, people can not only reduce their environmental effects but also benefit from lower costs of electricity. Adopting this trend will lead to a more sustainable and economically advantageous future.

Artificial intelligence integration in home automation

Artificial intelligence (AI) is stepping in to make the lives of people even more convenient and efficient. Virtual assistants powered by AI, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, have already become commonplace in many homes. These smart companions can answer inquiries and provide weather updates, as well as operate smart gadgets and much more. In the coming years, AI will become more important in home automation. Your home can learn your habits and adjust to create the perfect atmosphere.

Biometrics and enhanced security systems

Today, cameras and alarms, for example, are smart and intuitive. Security systems can identify faces and give access to authorised users using fingerprints. Biometrics are important for keeping smart homes safe. Facial recognition and retina scanners are now being slowly introduced on door locks and access control systems. Only authorised people will be able to enter the home with this extra level of security.

Home automation Internet of Things (IoT) expansion

In 2024, the Internet of Things (IoT) will greatly affect home automation. The IoT is a group of devices that can communicate and share information. One can control and monitor many parts of the house remotely with IoT-enabled home automation via a smartphone app or voice commands. Imagine being able to use your voice to alter the thermostat, turn on the lights, or even start a cycle of laundry. The growth of IoT in home automation provides limitless opportunities for establishing a genuinely linked and personalised living environment.

As we enter a new year, creating a sustainable smart home is important for the environment. It also helps save energy and promotes a healthy lifestyle. One can achieve this by using energy-efficient appliances, smart thermostats, and renewable energy sources like solar panels. This reduces our carbon footprint and saves on utility bills.

Interestingly, A Home Automation Solution that brings all of these gadgets and appliances, lights and curtain motors, Dimming and ambiance lighting, Audio and Video, etc. on one single platform in a more efficient, simpler, and cost-effective manner will be the setting trend for 2024 and beyond.