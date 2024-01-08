Express Computer

Home  »  IT People  »  Anuprita Daga joins as Angel One’s Group Chief Information Security Officer

Anuprita Daga joins as Angel One’s Group Chief Information Security Officer

IT PeopleNewsWomen In Tech
By Express Computer
0 102

Angel One, India’s leading fintech player has announced the joining of Anuprita Daga as its Group CISO (Chief Information Security Officer). Angel One considers information security as a backbone of its operations, leveraging technology and data-driven approaches, to deliver unparalleled solutions to its clients. The fintech’s unwavering commitment to technological excellence is exemplified by this strategic appointment of Group CISO, who will play a pivotal role in strengthening and advancing the security infrastructure across multiple businesses of Angel One. This appointment underscores Angel One’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of data privacy and security in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology.

Anuprita joins Angel One with an impeccable 25 years of domain expertise in spearheading security transformation, establishing and implementing security strategy, managing data privacy, and ensuring adoption and compliance of regulatory and global standards in the banking and finance industry. In her current role, Anuprita will enhance the information security, cyber security and data privacy framework at Angel One. She will focus on further developing, implementing, and enforcing robust security policies to safeguard customer sensitive information and sensitive information across the organization.

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One Limited, said, “This marks a significant milestone for Angel One as we proudly welcome Anuprita to our team, as the Group Chief Information Security Officer. Her extensive experience and proven track record in championing data security, align seamlessly with our commitment to setting new standards in the fintech space. With Anuprita at the helm of our security strategy, we reaffirm our dedication to fortify our commitment to ensure enhanced security measures to our clients.”

Anuprita Daga, Group CISO, Angel One Limited, said “I am thrilled to join Angel One, a pioneering force in the fintech space. As Group CISO, I look forward to leveraging my experience to fortify the organization’s security posture. Angel One’s commitment to technological excellence aligns seamlessly with my passion for driving robust security strategies. Together, we will navigate the dynamic landscape of data security, ensuring the highest standards of privacy for our clients and contributing to the continued success of Angel One in the fintech industry.”

As the former CISO of Yes Bank, Anuprita demonstrated exemplary competence in overseeing compliance within a complex and varied regulatory landscape. She was pivotal in driving security practices across Digital Banking Channels and products providing secured banking services. She has also ensured comprehensive security practices implementation across associated third- party outsourcing partners.

Anuprita has garnered esteemed recognition within the industry due to her outstanding accomplishments. She has been bestowed with The Global Top 100 Chief Information Security Officer by one of the UK forums. In addition to the international honour, she has earned the distinction of being recognized as a Top CSO 50 India and Top 10 Women Tech Leaders by various forums.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image