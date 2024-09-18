Enhancing cybersecurity in the healthcare industry – A comprehensive prescription for data security

By Pritam Shah, Global Practice Head – OT Security and Data Security, Inspira Enterprise



Healthcare organisations have experienced significant transformation due to digital advancements over the past decade. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital solutions, such as electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), driving enhanced service delivery and overall efficiency. EHRs, the digital versions of patients’ medical records, provide doctors with easy access to patient information and medical history. Telemedicine has become a boon for patients in remote areas and during emergencies. IoMT is also proliferating, adding to the complexity of the healthcare ecosystem, which includes various service providers and suppliers like pharmaceutical companies and IT service providers.

While these new-age tools and services enhance service delivery, they also expose the healthcare sector to cybersecurity risks. According to IBM, the healthcare sector experienced the most expensive data breaches in 2023, costing approximately USD 10.03 million (WHO), almost double that of the financial industry. Cybersecurity breaches disrupt healthcare services, compromise patient privacy, lead to significant financial losses, and even put patients’ lives at risk.

Common vulnerabilities and challenges in data security in healthcare

It is crucial for cybersecurity service providers to thoroughly understand the vulnerabilities within the healthcare sector to offer effective solutions. According to Check Point Software Technologies’ latest Threat Intelligence Report for the Indian market, the Indian healthcare sector experienced 6,935 cyberattacks per week over the past six months. The rise of IoMT, or connected medical devices, has introduced new attack vectors, as many of these devices, such as wearable health monitors, often lack essential cybersecurity features.

Many healthcare organizations still rely on outdated software and legacy systems that lack security updates and have weak authentication processes and access controls, making them highly susceptible to cyberattacks and data breaches. Integrating new technologies with these legacy systems is often impossible due to compatibility issues. Smaller hospitals, in particular, often operate with limited financial and technical resources, making it challenging to implement adequate data security measures.

Moreover, hospital staff frequently lack awareness and understanding of data security best practices, leading to inadvertent data breaches and security lapses. Additionally, third-party vendors can introduce vulnerabilities if they do not adhere to stringent cybersecurity practices. Addressing these issues requires a comprehensive approach, combining updated technology, staff training, and stringent vendor management to enhance overall data security in the healthcare sector.

Impact of data breaches in healthcare

Data breaches in healthcare organisations can have profound long-term impacts. Compromised patient data can become inaccessible, hindering healthcare practitioners’ ability to deliver timely care and leading to delays in treatment. Additionally, hospitals may incur significant financial losses, including legal fees, regulatory fines, loss of business, operational downtime, and increased cybersecurity insurance premiums following a breach. Furthermore, a data breach can severely damage a healthcare organisation’s reputation, causing patients and industry partners to lose trust and confidence, ultimately diminishing the organisation’s competitive edge.

Enhancing data security in healthcare organisations

Strategies and industry best practices should be adhered to by healthcare organisations to ensure data security risks are mitigated and there is compliance with regulatory standards.

Robust access controls

To reduce the risk of data breaches, healthcare organisations must ensure that only authorised employees can access or modify sensitive data. Implementing role-based access controls restricts data access according to job roles, minimising the risk of unauthorised access and securing patient data effectively.

Advanced-data encryption

Data encryption transforms sensitive patient information into a coded format accessible only to authorised personnel with a decryption key. By implementing robust encryption protocols for data at rest and in transit, healthcare organisations can protect patient data, prevent unauthorised access, ensure regulatory compliance, and facilitate secure data sharing.

Conduct regular risk assessments

It is essential for healthcare organisations to routinely perform security risk analyses to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities in their IT systems, processes, devices, and third-party vendors. By doing so, organizations can proactively address potential vulnerabilities and effectively mitigate security risks.

Keep software and systems updated

Regularly updating software with the latest security patches is crucial to protect healthcare systems from known vulnerabilities and cyberattacks. This practice ensures that all health records remain secure and patient data is consistently protected. Typically available as free downloads, these updates should be installed promptly upon release to maintain a safe environment.

Employee training

Every employee plays a crucial role in maintaining data security. Therefore, healthcare organisations need to conduct cybersecurity and data security training programs regularly. These programs should educate employees on the importance of data security and the implementation of best practices. Training should cover recognizing phishing attempts, identifying scams, and effectively responding to security threats. By equipping employees with this knowledge, organisations can enhance their overall security posture.

Regular security audits

Healthcare organisations must implement continuous monitoring, regular security audits, and assessments of networks and systems to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. These practices help identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in the data security infrastructure, allowing potential risks to be addressed proactively. Audits not only strengthen the organisation’s defenses but also provide a comprehensive view of its cybersecurity posture.

Healthcare data security – Future trends

Data security in healthcare is evolving to combat the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats. Organisations must remain proactive, adapting to advancements in technology and emerging trends that are reshaping the industry. The sector will also see more regulatory changes, tightening compliance requirements to protect sensitive data. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will play a pivotal role in enhancing data security within healthcare. These technologies can analyze large volumes of data, detect anomalies, and facilitate real-time threat detection and response, making them invaluable tools for safeguarding healthcare data in the future.