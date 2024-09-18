Hitachi Payment Services and AbhiBus to provide digital transit solutions for Himachal Road Transport Corporation

In a significant move to enhance public transportation services, Hitachi Payment Services teamed up with AbhiBus, to implement an Integrated Ticketing Management System (IMTS) and provide cashless ticketing solutions for state-run buses in Himachal Pradesh. This collaboration marks the first such initiative in the state, aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and promoting cashless travel amongst the 1.5 crore+ passengers that use the state transport services each month.

The new digital transit solution will enable passengers to access real-time seat availability, make advance bookings, book tickets online via HRTC mobile app or website, get tickets in real time at HRTC bus counters and make payments enroute, via state-of-the-art GPRS enabled Electronic Bus Ticketing Machine (EBTM). Passengers can also choose their preferred digital payment mode from a range of options, including debit/credit card, UPI, QR code, prepaid wallet, and NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) card. Passengers in the free or concessional category can present their smart card pass to the conductor to issue the appropriate travel tickets via EBTM. The EBTM records both the full fare and the concession fare while ensuring a seamless and efficient ticketing service. Additionally, passengers can conveniently check the current timetable for every bus departing from a specific bus stop to any desired location.

Anuj Khosla, CEO – Digital Business, Hitachi Payment Services, said, “We are happy to be awarded the prestigious HRTC project. At Hitachi Payment Services, we have been pioneering advanced transit solutions that drive greater convenience for passengers and at the same time improve efficiency for transport operators. Our collaboration with AbhiBus for the Integrated Ticketing Management System will create a new ticketing experience for state public transport users in Himachal. Through our innovative offerings, we continue to transform the transit sector and empower citizens with secure and convenient digital payments.”

Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, AbhiBus, stated, “We are delighted to partner with HRTC and Hitachi Payment Services for this prestigious project. This partnership enhances travel with instant ticketing, digital ease, and a superior booking experience for over 3,100+ buses. Himachal Pradesh is now at the forefront of digital bus travel.”

Shri. Rohan Chand Thakur, IAS, Managing Director, Himachal Road Transport Corporation, also expressed, “The implementation of an Integrated Ticketing Management System is a significant milestone for us. It allows us to access real- time bus schedules, not only alleviating traffic congestion but also enhancing safety measures. Furthermore, the introduction of digital payments holds great importance, not just for passengers, but also for the hardworking conductors who meticulously account for every penny at the end of each trip, ultimately saving valuable time.”

Himachal has always been an early adopter of technology and now stands tall among a select group of states with the digitalisation of ticketing services for HRTC. For HRTC, it marks a significant step towards digitalization and integration of its ticketing systems, revolutionizing the overall travel experience for passengers.