Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  Four Areas of Technology to Witness Significant Upscale in the Year 2023

Four Areas of Technology to Witness Significant Upscale in the Year 2023

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
0 15

By Aftab Chaz, Associate Director and Business head at Elephant.in, Alliance Insurance Brokers

The insurance sector in India is expanding despite the challenges faced. The country’s current estimated insurance penetration rate is 4.2%, however, this number is expanding swiftly.

Primary insurance sectors of Health and Life insurance are both growing steadily.  The demand for and growth in these two categories are primarily observed in smaller towns and cities. Additionally, post-COVID-19 pandemic,  the Motor insurance sector too is now seeing significant growth.

There has been a sharp increase in insurance density in India. While life insurance density went up from US$ 9.1 in 2001-02 to US$ 69 in 2021-22, non-life insurance density has gone up from US$ 2.4 to US$ 22, in the same period. The country is poised to emerge as one of the top six insurance markets in the world by 2032, ahead of Germany, Italy, Canada and many others.

The growing penetration of insurance in India, is highly attributed to the new advancements in technology. Like many other sectors, technology has been a game changer in insurance, especially in the last two years. Post pandemic, it has been the key channel to help insurance penetrate into tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Below are some technological advancements which are fast-tracking the penetration of insurance.

Applied AI: As AI has become more prevalent, algorithm creation has become more
commoditised and insurance companies are fundamentally re-engineering core processes, to be more predictive. Consumers are always looking for personalised experiences, especially when they are purchasing something as important as insurance. AI is offering consumers the ability to create unique experiences, meeting the high-speed demands of modern consumers.

Additionally, with AI, insurers can improve claim turnaround cycles and fundamentally change the underwriting process. AI also enables insurers to access data faster, leading to more accurate reporting in shorter periods of time.

Making insurance personalised: Insurance companies are using consumer data available, to create personalised experiences, based on an individual’s behavior and habits. Customers have started preferring self-service customer care, and omnichannel experience for seamless insurance processes. The companies are providing services in phygital model to have better and easy access for customers to approach insurance companies for better and right insurance products.

Predictive Analytics – Predictive analytics is used by multiple insurers to collect a variety of data and help them understand and predict consumer behavior. This behavior pattern is further studied to reach out to consumers, with the right kind of insurance products, as per their buying behavior, income, family history, etc. Predictive analysis is being used for pricing and risk selection, identifying consumers at risk of cancellation, identifying risk of fraud, settling claims, identifying outlier claims, and identifying anticipating trends.

Chatbots: Utilising AI and machine learning, chatbots can interact with consumers seamlessly, saving time, money, and operational costs for organisations. A bot can walk a customer through a policy application or claims process, reserving human intervention for more complex cases. With advanced technology, chatbots are becoming more and more efficient with consumer interaction, helping them buy the insurance and even resolve consumer issues.

While some technological innovations have been listed above, upscale is a never-ending
process for customer experience and better product reach. With time, it will keep on
advancing, new developments will keep taking place, innovations will happen and insurance penetration will keep increasing, owing to the technical advancements in a country that needs this transformation, to reach at the grass-root level to the millions.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image