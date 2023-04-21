Express Computer

Tata Communications announces 3C Sustainability strategy; Commits to Net Zero by 2035

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, announces its commitment to be Net Zero by 2035 across its global operations. On this Earth Day 2023, Tata Communications aims to ‘Invest in our Planet’ in its drive to accelerate and make a stronger sustainability promise for the Earth.

As part of this, the Company outlines the 3Cs for environment protection and empowering enterprises through:-
Climate Action – By enhancing energy efficiency and deploying renewable energy measures globally. With this, the Company is set to become Carbon Neutral* by FY 2030 and Net Zero** by 2035.

Customer GHG (Green House Gas emission) Savings – By developing and delivering green or low carbon solutions via IoT solutions, Media & Entertainment Services, Cloud, Business Collaboration platforms helping customers’ supply chains to be environmentally friendly and increasing their competitiveness. For this, the Company’s customers’ GHG emission reduction potential is to the tune of 20X by FY 2027 (X is Tata Communications Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions*).

Circular Economies in India – By deploying its own IoT solutions including smart metering to track real-time water usage and leakages at key facilities as well as implementing rainwater harvesting and increasing water and waste recycling across the Company’s key campuses in India. With this, the Company aims to reduce 20% of freshwater consumption by FY 2030 (compared to FY 2020). In addition, the Company is committed to zero waste to landfill by 2027 in India whereby the waste is either reused, recycled, or composted.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy and we are committed to creating a more sustainable future for our ecosystem,” said A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications. “Our Net Zero goal reflects our responsibility to innovate, integrate and empower with inclusive and sustainable solutions. We believe technology is a key enabler of global growth, at the same time, catalysing societal evolution and climate action.”

Leading with trust and leveraging its digital capabilities, Tata Communications is on a mission to help create sustainable solutions, scalable impact, and secure ecosystems. Its Sustainability strategy has been inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Tata Group Sustainability Strategy, with the intent to create shared value for all.

