From hype to reality: The three forces defining security in 2026

By Andrew Burnett, Interim Chief Technology Officer, Milestone Systems

As we move into 2026, several technology trends that were once mostly confined to research labs and conference keynotes are now stepping into the daily reality of the security industry. What is new today is not the idea of AI itself, but the emergence of Agentic AI – intelligent systems capable of taking autonomous actions across operational workflows. Rather than asking what they might one day do, we are now seeing what they actually do in the field.

In 2026, three technologies will particularly drive this transformation: Agentic AI, Digital Twins and Wearables with Augmented Reality (AR). Each represents an evolution not just in capability, but a step toward fully intelligent, interconnected and immersive security ecosystems.

As India accelerates its adoption of smart city frameworks and digital surveillance infrastructure through national programs like the Smart Cities Mission and the Digital India initiative, technologies such as Agentic AI, Digital Twins, and AR-enabled wearables are no longer futuristic concepts—they are becoming essential to the daily functioning of security operations across Indian enterprises, public infrastructure, and government systems.

Agentic AI — From hype-cycle to operational workflows

Agentic AI, first notable for its capabilities in areas like code generation, is now expanding beyond coding to orchestrate operational workflows across security systems. The shift for 2026 is from capability demonstrations to task-focused agents embedded in operational flows. Rather than one-off proof of concept we are seeing agents that orchestrate across systems: they ingest video, correlate access logs, detect deviations and then trigger follow-up actions – all without a human translating between disparate interfaces.

According to Indian reports:

The AI for Viksit Bharat study states that Financial services companies front, middle and back offices are expected to be transformed by machine learning and agentic AI. The Ministry of Electronics & IT , India’s AI Revolution notes that AI-driven technologies, such as autonomous agents, are helping SMBs scale efficiently, personalise customer experiences, and optimise operations.

Practical examples include autonomous investigation agents that not only take an alarm, gather the last 30 minutes of multimodal evidence (video, access, sensor telemetry) but also propose and initiate immediate mitigation action for an operator to approve. The value is twofold: speed (reducing mean time to insight) and bandwidth (freeing operators to focus on decisions, not data-gathering).

This momentum is mirrored in global investment patterns. According to recent industry projections, Agentic AI is set to dominate IT budget expansion over the next five years, representing more than 26% of worldwide IT spending and surpassing US$1.3 trillion by 2029. This reflects a decisive shift: organisations are no longer experimenting with AI for select projects – they are operationalising it at scale.

Organisations should stop asking “what might agentic AI do” and start identifying the repeatable security workflows they want automated; for example: incident triage, patrol optimisation, evidence packaging; then measure agent performance against those KPIs. The winners in 2026 will be platforms that expose safe, auditable agent APIs and vendors who integrate them into end-to-end operational playbooks.

Digital Twins – Moving from models to mission-critical decisions

Digital twins — the highly sophisticated virtual models that stay synchronised with real-world systems — are also reaching a point of true practicality. The concept is not new. For years, industries like manufacturing and logistics have used digital twins to monitor assets and environments. What’s new is the granularity and scale now possible in security.

According to Ministry of Communications in India: AI-driven Digital Twins integrate real-time, cross-sectoral data from various sources in a privacy preserving manner, ensuring a unified and dynamic planning process ensuring integrated planning and fostering a collaborative ecosystem. Digital Twins enable continuous real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. AI enhances data-driven decision making by simulating multiple scenarios, optimising resource allocation, and improving infrastructure resilience under various conditions.

Organisations such as NVIDIA are utilising digital twins for data centres, integrating cameras, fire alarms, access control and environmental sensors to create a unified, real-time view of operations. Instead of static replicas, we are talking about interactive environments where you can safely test and optimise system behaviour. The value of digital twins goes beyond visualisation and simulation, empowering organisations to monitor, optimise and actively manage the desired state of multiple subsystems in real-time.

Imagine running a virtual fire-drill scenario that shows pedestrian flow if a corridor is blocked, or simulating lockout strategies to maintain egress while containing a threat. These are not academic exercises — they directly inform SOPs, layout choices and where to place resilient communications or edge compute. For complex estates (airports, ports, multi-tenant high-rises) a unified digital twin reduces configuration drift, accelerates forensic reconstruction and enables predictive maintenance for critical devices.

Looking ahead, the widespread adoption of digital twins is poised to reshape the security industry’s approach to risk management and operational planning. With a unified, real-time view of complex environments, digital twins enable proactive decision-making, allowing security teams to anticipate threats, optimise resource allocation and continuously refine standard operating procedures. Over time, this capability will shift the industry from reactive incident response to predictive and preventative security strategies, where investment in training, infrastructure and technology is guided through simulated outcomes rather than historical events.

From gadgets to game-changers: Wearables + AR in action

AR and wearables have had turbulent history, but their resurgence in 2026 will be different — and AI is the reason. AI transforms wearables from simple capture devices into intelligent companions. It elevates AR from a visual overlay to a real-time, context-aware guidance layer. They shift frontline tools from passive to proactive devices that see, listen, interpret the environment, delivering timely insights and support through voice, visual or hybrid interfaces.

Government of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology states: India is now prepping for cutting-edge technologies including 5G, AI, blockchain, augmented reality & virtual reality, machine learning & deep learning, robots, natural language processing, etc.

The momentum behind AR is also reflected in the market. Globally, the AR sector is projected to surge from US$35.8 billion in 2024 to US$233.3 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 37%. Today, software and services account for the vast majority of AR revenue, highlighting that enterprises are increasingly leveraging AR for operational applications such as training, remote assistance, simulation and real-time decision support.

Crucially, these systems speak natural language. A guard can ask, “When was this area last patrolled?” and receive concise, evidence-backed answers or ask the system to replay the last suspicious approach and mark it for later review. This moves wearables from passive recorders to active decision-support tools, increasing situational awareness while keeping hands and attention free.

While widespread adoption may still be a few years away, the trajectory is clear. The future of security work will be increasingly wearable – through smart glasses, headsets or other wrist-mounted devices – and powered by conversational, intelligent systems that deliver insights and decision support in real-time.

Conclusion — integrate, simulate, augment

Across these trends the theme is consistent: AI is the enabler that makes previously hyped technologies operationally useful.

For CISOs, facility heads and operations leaders, the practical playbook for 2026 is simple and strategic: prioritise integration (open, auditable APIs), exploring simulation capabilities (digital twins that map to SOPs), and pilot wearable augmentation where it reduces time-to-decision. Success is best measured through operational KPIs — response time, false-positive reduction and decision confidence — rather than novelty.

In simple terms, India’s security landscape is evolving quickly, and technologies like Agentic AI, Digital Twins and AR wearables are moving from early trials to real-world use. With national programmes such as Smart Cities Mission and Digital India accelerating modernisation, security leaders are prioritising AI for faster responses, digital twins for better planning, and wearables for stronger situational awareness on the ground. These tools are no longer experimental—they are becoming central to creating safer, more resilient security operations across the country.



After years of excitement and experimentation, we are entering a new era — one where emerging technology no longer feel like prototypes, but like partners.

We are now firmly in an era where these technologies move from promise to practice.