HCLSoftware makes Total Experience industry solutions available on AWS Marketplace

HCLSoftware, the enterprise software division of HCLTech, has announced the availability of six Total Experience industry solution offerings on AWS Marketplace. According to the company, the move is intended to make it easier for customers to discover and procure packaged, multi-product solutions designed for specific industry use cases.

HCLSoftware said the offerings bundle multiple software products and related services into pre-packaged solutions, allowing customers to purchase them directly through AWS Marketplace. The company stated that the solutions are aimed at addressing operational and customer experience challenges across industries such as healthcare, financial services and utilities.

According to HCLSoftware, the Total Experience industry solutions combine its Total Experience software platform with services-led components, including customised templates, accelerators, deployment support and training. The company claims this approach is designed to help customers modernise customer interactions, streamline operations, improve engagement and retention, and support regulatory compliance, while reducing deployment complexity.

The six packaged software and SaaS solutions now available on AWS Marketplace target use cases in Medicare and medical insurance, fleet management, field service management for utilities, utility customer experience, Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), and superannuation, HCLSoftware said.

“By offering Total Experience industry solutions in AWS Marketplace, we are aiming to simplify how customers access and deploy these capabilities,” said Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer at HCLSoftware. He added that delivering the offerings as integrated solutions is intended to reduce time, cost and procurement complexity, while helping customers address engagement, operational and compliance requirements.

HCLSoftware also highlighted procurement-related benefits associated with multi-product solutions on AWS Marketplace. According to the company, customers can complete purchases through a single AWS Marketplace seller, which acts as a dedicated point of contact. A single approval can cover the total cost of all included products and services, while still allowing customers to negotiate custom pricing and terms through private offers where required.

The company said the availability of these solutions on AWS Marketplace reflects a broader effort to align its software offerings with cloud-based procurement and deployment models increasingly adopted by enterprises.