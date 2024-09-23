GenAI transforming language learning with personalisation

By Arpit Mittal, Founder, SpeakX

Language learning is being transformed by personalised, interactive experiences that adapt to each learner’s needs. Traditional methods, while effective for some, often lack the flexibility to engage learners who need customised support or have varying proficiency levels. New approaches offer solutions to these challenges, making language acquisition more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable. Personalized learning has already proven its effectiveness in other educational domains. A study by McKinsey & Company revealed that this approach could increase student

engagement by over 30%, leading to a 20% improvement in academic performance. When applied to language learning, it can significantly enhance motivation, comprehension, and retention of new languages.

Personalised learning paths

New technology allows for tailored learning paths based on a learner’s individual strengths and weaknesses. By analyzing performance data, it can create customized exercises, vocabulary lessons, and conversational topics that target areas where improvement is needed. Instead of following a one-size-fits-all syllabus, learners are guided through a journey that reflects their progress and needs. This keeps the learning experience dynamic and engaging, helping learners avoid frustration or boredom from lessons that are too easy or difficult. For instance, if a learner struggles with verb conjugation, more focus is placed on related exercises while reducing time spent on mastered areas.

Conversational practice with AI companions

A major challenge in language learning is practicing speaking skills in real-world settings. AI Companions address this by providing immediate feedback on grammar, pronunciation, and fluency. Learners can converse with chatbots on a wide range of topics, helping them practice speaking without needing a human conversation partner.

This is especially beneficial for learners who struggle to find conversation partners, particularly for less common languages. With AI Companions available 24/7, learners can practice at their convenience—whether preparing for a job interview, traveling, or improving communication skills. This constant access builds confidence and ensures steady progress.

Immersive language experiences through real-life scenarios

The learning experience goes beyond rote memorisation by offering real life scenarios and role plays that helps learners engage with language in context. Rather than learning vocabulary or grammar rules in isolation, learners can experience virtual environments that simulate real-life situations. For example, a scenario might involve ordering food at a restaurant or bargaining at a marketplace, allowing learners to practice relevant phrases and vocabulary in a meaningful way.

These real life scenarios make language learning feel less like studying and more like living the language. By integrating cultural context and practical application, learners better understand how the language is used in everyday communication, improving retention and the ability to apply skills in real-world situations.

GenAI for skill gap identification

One of the key advantages of generative AI is its ability to proactively identify skill gaps and provide customized support. By continuously analyzing a learner’s performance, AI can predict areas that need more practice and adapt the learning material in real time. This ensures learners receive focused guidance on challenging areas, helping them build a strong foundation. For example, if a learner struggles with sentence structure, generative AI can prioritize tailored exercises to strengthen that skill, providing continuous reinforcement until they improve. This personalised approach keeps learners engaged without feeling overwhelmed or left behind.

Broader implications for employability

In countries like India, where employability is closely tied to proficiency in languages like English, language skills are crucial for effective communication across various sectors. Employees with strong communication skills are more likely to succeed in job interviews, perform well, and advance in their careers.

The ability to provide personalized language training helps learners not only improve proficiency but also enhances employability prospects. By targeting skills most relevant in professional settings, these tools bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application.

In India, where many languages have both social and professional importance, generative AI can help create a more consistent approach to language learning. While English is a priority as the global business language—spoken by 1.75 billion people at a useful level—these tools can also support learning other languages, giving people the skills they need for success in their local regions and industries. Generative AI is changing language learning by making it more personalized and engaging, helping learners improve faster. It also makes language skills more useful for real-world jobs and communication.