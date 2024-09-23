Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen 11 server for demanding workloads at the edge

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the launch of the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server that will empower organisations to improve performance for their most demanding applications and workloads at the edge, providing seamless deployment and real-time services.

Engineered for diverse edge locations, the compact design of the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 is suitable for environments that require high performance, such as in stores, clinics, banks, and factory lines. The other engineering features include built-in air filtration for dusty spaces, a high level of energy efficiency, vibration-tolerant operation, and quieter performance than data center servers. The HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11’s location flexibility also enables distributed organizations such as retail and manufacturing customers to execute their edge initiatives without the complexities of deploying a server designed for the data center into an edge location.

“The HPE ProLiant DL145 is a perfect fit for the edge: rugged and compact in size, with quiet acoustics and power efficiency that puts a lot of processing power in small spaces, all with the ability to ensure high performance both today and in the future as customer needs evolve,” said Krista Satterthwaite, SVP & General Manager, HPE Compute. “It’s also critical for businesses with distributed locations to be able to manage remote servers when they don’t have IT experts nearby, ultimately saving time and allowing businesses to focus on their core operations – all while keeping costs in check.”

The HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 extends the HPE ProLiant Gen11 edge server portfolio that supports a range of industry apps such as inventory management, pricing and point of sale, together with edge-specific analytics solutions, business intelligence, content delivery, and AI and machine learning (ML) workloads. A growing ecosystem of ISV partners is also in place to deliver industry specific solutions optimized for edge scenarios, such as loss prevention and video analytics for retail, or process automation, predictive maintenance, and supply chain for manufacturing. The HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 is seamlessly and securely deployed via the HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management cloud-native management solution. With capabilities for zero-touch deployment, organizations can ship the server to remote locations making it simple for non-IT staff to securely onboard while giving centralized IT staff automated management capabilities to access, monitor, and manage servers regardless of where the compute environment lives.

A game-changer for real-time insights at edge

The HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 is the foundation of any hybrid strategy, helping bring services closer to the edge, where data is created and security is integral. Organisations of all sizes can enable real-time insights with onsite data processing for faster decision making, reducing their reliance on a distant data center or cloud resources, resulting in lower latency, reduced bandwidth utilization, and connectivity costs. Powered by fourth generation AMD EPYC 8004 processor with up to 64 cores, the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 is super powerful, able to process enterprise applications with speed and hold up to 128 VMs.

Security continues to be at the top of mind for organizations who are pulling data from users, devices, and IoT to bring innovations at the edge and build security into infrastructure. This goes back to HPE’s roots as a company, which continues its legacy of securing compute workloads utilizing its unique security innovation that starts at the factory, is rooted in the silicon, and is enhanced in the firmware.