How AI agents will redefine the role of developers by 2026

By Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis

Going into 2026, being a developer will start to look a lot different. We’ll start to see developers who don’t just write code – they’ll orchestrate and manage their own teams of AI agents, each trained to build with a different language, or specialisation. This will be especially important for entry-level developers. Instead of being generalists ready to learn, they’ll act more like managers who can direct their teams of agents to do the same entry-level work, but at 10x the volume they can do by hand.

Rather than replacing human ingenuity, AI agents will amplify it, enabling faster experimentation and more complex problem solving. Success will hinge on how effectively teams integrate these tools, maintain oversight and manage data at scale effectively. The future of software development is a collaboration between humans, machines and the systems they create.”

The rise of consumer coders

2026 will be the year consumer-created apps truly take off. With AI coding tools built into the major LLMs like Chat GPT and Claude, we’re entering an era where anyone can turn an idea into software in minutes without having to write a single line of code. We’ll see an unprecedented rise in software use as a result.

The challenge will be separating innovation from imitation. As auto-generated code floods repositories, quality and reliability will become the new currency.

The companies that succeed will be those that keep humans involved – both at the first and last mile – ensuring AI accelerates creativity without diluting it or creating AI slop.”