How AI and Generative AI Are Transforming the EdTech Sector

By Amit Bansal – Chief Product, Technology & Learning Officer, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya

India’s educational technology landscape is on the verge of a major transformation. As we move into 2025, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI is poised to disrupt the sector. According to the Economic Survey of 2025, AI-powered education tools will play a pivotal role in transforming India’s education system, aligning it with the needs of a fast-evolving global economy. This will bring personalized and more effective learning experiences to the forefront. These innovations are not just reshaping how content is delivered but are redefining the entire educational ecosystem. With the Indian government allocating a significant ₹500 crore investment in AI for education under the Union Budget 2025, these technologies are set to revolutionize the way education is delivered, especially in guiding learners preparing for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET.

Here’s an in-depth look at how AI and Generative AI will dominate the EdTech landscape in 2025:

Conversations Over Clicks

In 2025, user interfaces in education will undergo a dramatic shift from traditional mouse clicks and touch-based navigation to AI-driven, conversation-based interactions. By leveraging AI, learners will engage with educational applications via spoken queries, receiving real-time feedback and guidance. This conversational AI will not only simplify the process but also humanize technology interactions, making learning more intuitive. As we move away from rigid, click-based models, learners will experience seamless and efficient learning environments, resembling interactive tutoring sessions. This shift aligns with AI’s growing presence in personalized learning, where 72% of educators anticipate the technology will significantly improve teaching and learner engagement in the next few years.

Personalization at Scale

AI’s most exciting promise is hyper-personalization wherein educational experiences are tailor-made to each learner’s specific needs. Through AI-driven systems, learners will no longer follow a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, learning content, pace and difficulty will be dynamically adjusted based on real-time data analytics. Personalized learning paths will adapt to the learner’s learning behavior, preferences and even emotional states, creating an environment where education is more effective and engaging.

Generative AI: The Co-Pilot for Educators

The role of educators is evolving with the integration of Generative AI. AI will become an indispensable co-pilot, assisting teachers in automating routine administrative tasks, generating course content and providing insights into learner performance. This shift will allow educators to focus more on mentoring, helping learners achieve their full potential. According to a recent survey, 63% of teachers are already using AI-based tools to enhance classroom learning, a trend set to rise in 2025.

AI and Emerging Technologies in Education

The integration of AI with emerging technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and blockchain will revolutionize education. With a ₹500 crore investment, the AI-powered Centre of Excellence (CoE) will develop intelligent tutoring systems tailored to learner learning behaviors across India. AI, AR, and VR will work together to create immersive experiences such as virtual science labs, historical recreations, and complex math simulations, providing hands-on learning opportunities. Moreover, AI and blockchain will enhance the security and verification of educational credentials, reducing fraud and ensuring authenticity.

The Rise of Hybrid Learning Platforms

Hybrid learning spaces will become more prevalent, enabling learners to seamlessly switch between physical classrooms and digital platforms. AI-powered hybrid systems will offer flexibility, catering to the learning preferences of learners, particularly in rural and remote areas. With 83% of educators in India anticipating that AI-driven learning will improve educational outcomes, the rise of these hybrid spaces will mark a significant shift towards a more interactive and secure education, thus ensuring that no learner needs to move to bigger cities for availing quality education.

AI in Assessment and Educational Policy

AI is set to transform learner assessments by using predictive analytics to offer valuable insights into learning outcomes. This data-driven approach will help policymakers identify at-risk learners early and intervene before they fall behind. Schools and educational authorities will benefit from AI’s ability to track learner progress, enabling them to address learning gaps and offer necessary support. This will lead to more responsive, inclusive educational policies and improved governance.

However, challenges such as data security, the digital divide, and AI literacy among teachers need to be addressed. The government must focus on improving infrastructure, ensuring AI tools are accessible, and investing in teacher training to effectively use AI in education.

In Essence

The 2025 EdTech forecast for India is undoubtedly centered around AI and Generative AI, making the future look incredibly promising. By integrating AI into the core of education, India will ensure that its learners are equipped with the skills needed to excel in engineering and medical entrance exams, securing seats in their dream colleges across the country.