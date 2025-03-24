From Zero-Touch Loans to Everyday AI: CTO Jyothirlatha B on Reimagining Financial Services at Godrej Capital

At Godrej Capital, technology is not just a support function—it is central to driving business impact and differentiation. Since inception, the company has built its lending framework on digital innovation, introducing zero-touch loans and integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) across core functions such as sales, credit, risk, operations, and customer service. A key area of focus has been credit assessment, where tools like the Document Analyser are set to process over 100,000 statements annually, enabling faster decisions and delivering substantial cost savings. AI-driven automation is also being leveraged to extract insights in real time, standardise credit decisions, and improve operational accuracy by eliminating manual tasks. In customer service, AI now audits 100% of calls, emails, and NPS feedback to identify issues early and improve service quality.

Jyothirlatha B, Chief Technology Officer, Godrej Capital, shares more details on how technology is being used to accelerate innovation and growth.

Some edited excerpts:

Can you share with us some of the recent digital Initiatives and their impact?

At Godrej Capital, technology is not just an enabler—it is the foundation of how we scale and differentiate ourselves. Since inception, we have led with innovation, pioneering zero-touch loans and embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) across critical business functions. Today, our digital initiatives continue to transform sales, credit, risk, operations, and customer service, driving efficiency and enhancing customer experience.

One of the most impactful initiatives that we are working on has been in credit assessment. Our Document Analyser is projected to process over 100,000 statements annually, reducing turnaround time significantly and delivering substantial projected savings. Moreover, our recent implementation of AI-driven automation extracts key insights in real time, ensuring faster and standardised credit decisions. In operations, the automation of Disbursement Request Forms (DRF) and Certificate of Insurance (COI) classification has eliminated manual processing, improving accuracy and freeing up resources equivalent to five full-time employees.

Customer service remains a key differentiator. AI now audits 100% of calls, emails, and NPS feedback, helping us identify patterns, improve service quality, and accelerate resolutions. To further strengthen our capabilities, we are gearing up to launch the SAKSHAM-GenAI/ML Platform—a unified solution designed to drive integration, efficiency, security, and advanced AI/ML model deployment, reinforcing our technical edge in AI-driven financial services.

How do you see GenAI transforming your industry?

GenAI is transforming BFSI, but its true potential lies in enhancing decision-making rather than just automating tasks. At Godrej Capital, we are not just adopters—we are building AI-first lending frameworks that drive real business impact.

Our approach prioritises the ethical and responsible use of AI, ensuring transparency and fairness in decision-making. By embedding AI into everyday workflows, we empower our employees with real-time insights, helping them make faster, data-driven decisions. For example, our AI-powered summaries of bureau reports provide a 360° view of customer risk, improving lending accuracy and efficiency. Meanwhile, GenAI-powered credit models streamline underwriting by intelligently processing vast datasets, reducing approval times without compromising on due diligence.

With over 90% of our technology built in-house, we have the agility to integrate AI seamlessly, ensuring it enhances both employee productivity and customer service. This Everyday AI approach sets us apart, making financial services faster, smarter, and more customer-centric.

Please share with us some of the key use cases of GenAI at Godrej Capital?

AI is not just part of our IT roadmap—it defines it. Our focus is on precision underwriting, risk-aware automation, and hyper-personalised experiences. The challenge? Ensuring AI models remain transparent, scalable, and compliant with evolving regulations. Our in-house tech team ensures we innovate at speed while controlling data security. AI-driven compliance frameworks further ensure that governance evolves with our AI-led business transformation.

To enhance customer interaction, the Operations team uses a Customer 360o view. Further, video analysis adds an entirely new dimension to customer engagement. This means we can implement a proactive intervention in our customer interactions. This is aimed at improving resolution rates, reducing escalations, and even optimising loan conversion rates. When combined with our AI-driven call and email analysis, this approach ensures that every customer interaction—whether digital or in-person—is met with better understanding and sharper responsiveness.

How do you see the role of AI in credit risk management and decision-making?

In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, traditional risk assessment models often fall short in capturing the multifaceted nature of borrower risk. Godrej Capital addresses this challenge by integrating advanced AI and Machine Learning (ML) technologies into our credit risk management processes, enhancing both precision and efficiency.

Our AI/ML-driven credit risk management accelerator analyses real-time data from bank statements and credit bureaus, enabling more accurate and timely decision-making. This approach moves beyond conventional credit scores, incorporating a broader spectrum of data to assess borrower intent and behavioural patterns.

By embedding AI into our everyday operations, Godrej Capital not only accelerates the credit assessment process but also ensures that our lending decisions are data-backed and responsible. This commitment to innovation positions us at the forefront of the financial services industry, delivering superior customer service through ethical and effective AI utilisation.

Can AI play a role in enhancing Net Promoter Score (NPS)

A high NPS isn’t just about good service—it’s about predicting and preventing dissatisfaction before it happens. By analysing 100% of calls, emails, and NPS feedback, our AI models pinpoint pain points in real time. These insights help us intervene before small issues turn into major concerns. AI also enables us to personalise engagement based on customer sentiment, making every interaction feel relevant and timely. This data-driven approach is a key reason why we maintain a high NPS, setting benchmarks in financial services.

Please share with us some of the upcoming digital and AI-driven initiatives?

Godrej Capital is expanding its AI-driven initiatives to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. We are actively developing Agentic AI, which will play a key role in customer service and other functions. Moreover, AI-driven analysis will soon cover email communication, improving response times and service quality. In underwriting, our enhanced Document Analyser will integrate multiple data sources for more automated and precise credit assessments. Additionally, AI-powered multilingual training is accelerating learning and reducing costs. These advancements reflect our commitment to Everyday AI, continuously driving innovation and superior customer engagement.