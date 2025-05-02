How artificial intelligence is redefining the thermal landscape of data centers

By Amit Jaggi, Head of Enterprise Infrastructure, Sun Life Global Solutions, India

Have you ever thought how much energy does ChatGPT consume when you write a prompt query?

A few months back, reddit aipromptprogramming posted this question to ChatGPT and the response was “ChatGPT-4 query 0.001-0.01 kWh (3.6-36 kJ) * per query, depending on the model size and number of tokens processed”. To put that into perspective, a single google search requires about 0.0003 kWh of energy which is supposed to be enough energy to power a 60-watt light bulb for approximately 17-18 seconds.

Now think of this question again from an environmental sustainability standpoint, a single ChatGPT query produces 4.32 grams of CO 2 as opposed to 0.2 grams of CO 2 when you do a Google search. This CO 2 produced by the ChatGPT would be approximately sufficient to Toasting a single slice of bread or brewing 1/3 cup of espresso coffee although small but is a good reminder that all our digital actions have some environmental cost.

The Changing Thermal Landscape of Data Centers

In this new AI digital age, the data centers have become the nerve centers of our increasingly connected world. With the exponential growth in real-time processing, there has been an increase in the growth of data centers, the thermal management of these data centers has become a critical concern.

The AI-driven solutions are revolutionising the way data centers manage heat, and the recent Ghibli Art became viral where the users submitted their photos to AI-powered platforms to generate stylised images in the iconic Ghibli art style to the extent causing the servers and data centers being over-run by AI-generated and eventually causing servers to slow down or malfunction due to heat or what is called as a ‘thermal data center or the Melting Servers’ phenomenon.

This incident caused lengthy wait times, unsuccessful requests, increased energy usage and significant operational disruptions and downtime. The event was a great example of how fragile the most advanced and robust infrastructure can become and bring ground technology and systems and the need to have more thermal management solutions.

Google with the launch of its most intelligent AI model – Gemini 2.5 is also dealing with the surge in demand and capacity constraints and higher rate limits and again a reminder to have secure stable computing capacity to prevent AI downtimes.

With the release of DeepSeek’s AI model, there has been a remarkable improvement in energy efficiency. Data centers using DeepSeek’s technology have reported up to a 30% reduction in energy consumption related to cooling.

Recent studies however have shown that if the model’s energy-intensive “chain of thought” reasoning gets added to everything, the promise of efficiency gets murky (James O’Donnell)

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

Traditional data centers rely heavily on cooling systems designed to maintain optimal operating temperatures for servers and other equipment. As data centers grow and become more complex, the current traditional cooling methods are becoming increasingly inefficient and costly. AI is stepping in to revolutionise this landscape by offering more intelligent and efficient cooling solutions.

Predictive Maintenance and Optimisation

One of the most significant ways AI is transforming data center cooling is through predictive maintenance and optimisation. AI-powered algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data from sensors placed throughout the data center to predict when and where cooling is needed most. By identifying potential issues before they escalate, AI can optimise cooling systems to operate more efficiently, reducing energy consumption and preventing costly downtime

Dynamic Cooling Adjustments

AI enables dynamic cooling adjustments by continuously monitoring the thermal environment of data centers. AI-driven systems can adjust cooling in real-time based on the current workload and temperature variations. This adaptability ensures that cooling resources are allocated precisely where they are needed, enhancing overall efficiency and reducing energy waste.

Machine Learning and Data Analysis

Machine learning, a subset of AI, plays a crucial role in analysing historical data and identifying patterns that influence data center temperatures. By leveraging this information, AI can develop predictive models that anticipate thermal hotspots and adjust cooling proactively. Machine learning algorithms can also identify trends in equipment performance, allowing for more informed decisions about cooling strategies and equipment placement.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

AI-driven thermal management not only improves operational efficiency but also contributes to the sustainability of data centers. By optimising cooling systems, AI helps reduce the overall energy consumption of data centers, which are notorious for their high electricity usage. This reduction in energy consumption translates to lower carbon emissions, aligning data centers with global sustainability goals and reducing their environmental footprint

Should We Continue Building and Using AI for All Our Problems?

So, what should one do? Artificial Intelligence undoubtedly offers transformative potential across various industries however, it is essential to approach its deployment with a balanced perspective –

AI as a Tool, not a Panacea: While AI can solve many problems, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution and should be used where it adds value and complements human capabilities

Continuous Learning: AI systems must be continuously updated and improved to keep pace with evolving technologies and challenges

Data accuracy & training models: There is an ever-increasing need for ensuring accurate and reliable data input to ensure of effectiveness of AI solutions

Conclusion

AI is poised to revolutionise the thermal landscape of data centers, offering unprecedented efficiency and innovation. By addressing the challenges and using AI judiciously, we can harness its full potential to create a more sustainable and resilient digital future. The journey of AI in thermal management is just beginning, and its trajectory holds promise for a smarter, cooler, and more efficient world.