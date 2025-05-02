NETGEAR expands Its commitment to simple, reliable business solutions with new software development center in Chennai

NETGEAR, designed to power extraordinary experiences, announced the opening of a software development center in Chennai as part of its continuing investment in AI and cloud-based solutions for advanced business connectivity.

Central to the transformation of NETGEAR’s business offerings is a recently announced R&D investment that will accelerate the company’s objective to create next-generation networking solutions that provide simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness without compromising on the proven expertise and innovation for which NETGEAR is known. To meet these needs, NETGEAR announced that its Chennai Software Development Center was built on the acquisition of talent and IP assets of local cloud software company VAAG Systems.

“NETGEAR is uniquely focused on arming businesses with powerful, integrated networks that just work but without the complexity that comes with solutions usually targeted towards large enterprises,” said Pramod Badjate, President and GM of NETGEAR for Business. “Our investments in software and AI are designed to help greatly simplify networking, and I am excited about the talent and expertise of the engineers joining us to help achieve this goal.”

The VAAG team brings networking experience to NETGEAR’s award-winning engineering team from their work with companies such as Qualcomm, HP, Cisco, and MaxLinear. Their IP, focusing on troubleshooting end-to-end networks through AI, will add significant value to NETGEAR’s business products and services. At NETGEAR, the Chennai-based team will contribute to the company’s goal of providing reliable and intuitive networks to small and medium enterprises. Sudarsan Vasudevan, CEO of VAAG, joins NETGEAR as VP of software to lead the operations of the India team. Over the next 12 to 18 months, NETGEAR plans to rapidly expand the engineering team in Chennai by more than 100 employees.

“This investment in our software capabilities represents a significant opportunity for sustained growth for the whole company,” said CJ Prober, CEO of NETGEAR. “We’ve listened to our customers and the hurdles they face in this increasingly complex business environment. We’re making the necessary investments in expertise and technology to solve the needs of today and anticipate those of tomorrow with robust solutions that are intuitive and cost-effective.”