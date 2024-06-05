Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  How can insurance companies protect customer data from online breaches?

How can insurance companies protect customer data from online breaches?

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
0 11

By Ish Babbar, CTO & Co-Founder, InsuranceDekho.com

As more and more things move to the internet and apps, it’s crucial for businesses to serve customers online. The story of insurance companies is no different. To bring more convenience, these players have also started selling insurance digitally with the assistance of partner agents. However, this shift also means they need to have strong cybersecurity measures in place to protect customer data from potential cyber breaches.

Cyber risks are constantly increasing in today’s digital world, with threat actors constantly developing attack techniques, more innovative than their previous ones. Last February, the banking, finance and insurance (BFSI) sector faced a staggering 140 million cyberattacks in just one month! To prevent such incidents, insurance companies are actively using advanced security strategies – regularly updating their security software, finding and fixing loopholes, and using powerful encryption to protect data.

Building a culture of cybersecurity awareness

Insurance companies are dedicating substantial resources to providing comprehensive cybersecurity awareness training for their employees. They are equipping staff members with the essential knowledge and skills to recognise and respond to potential threats, thus building a robust culture of cybersecurity awareness throughout their organisations.

This culture ensures that all stakeholders remain vigilant and proactive in preventing data breaches, significantly enhancing the overall security posture of the company. This proactive approach not only mitigates risks but also reinforces the importance of cybersecurity at every level of the organisation, making it a collective responsibility.

A key industry priority is adopting a responsible and transparent approach to data collection. We all know that the overall insurance buying process involves a lot of data sharing between buyer and provider. Insurance companies ensure clear consent is obtained before collecting data, allowing customers to opt-in, opt-out, update, or withdraw consent anytime. They gather only necessary information for disclosed purposes, ensuring transparency and control over personal information.

Leveraging advanced technologies and staying ahead of evolving threats

In the wake of increasing cybersecurity concerns, it’s critical for insurance providers to leverage cutting-edge technologies that can significantly enhance their defense mechanisms. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in detecting and responding to cyber threats more effectively and efficiently, enabling rapid identification and mitigation of potential risks. Additionally, advanced encryption methods and blockchain technology provide robust data protection, ensuring that sensitive information remains secure and preventing unauthorised tampering or fraudulent activities. AI, encryption, and blockchain work in tandem to create a multi-layered defense system, bolstering the industry’s resilience against cyber threats and instilling confidence in stakeholders. This proactive approach not only safeguards critical data and systems but also positions the insurance sector as a leader in cybersecurity preparedness, thus building and maintaining trust, and enabling seamless operations in an increasingly digital landscape.

In today’s digital age, where online services are widely used, strong cybersecurity is essential to keep sensitive data safe. The industry is focused on building robust digital defenses, using advanced encryption, and staying alert for new cyber threats. Insurance companies are taking steps to protect against cyberattacks by using the latest security systems, strict access controls, and hiring cybersecurity experts. This ensures that customers’ personal and financial information is secure and maintains their trust in insurance providers. By prioritising cybersecurity, the insurance industry aims to provide consumers with a safe online experience, where they can use technology solutions without worrying about threats.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image