How conversational AI is replacing the contact centre script

By Akhil Gupta, Co-founder & CTPO, NoBroker

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. We value your relationship with us and are committed to resolving your concern at the earliest.”

If you have ever called a bank, an insurance company, a telecom provider, or an ecommerce helpline in India, you have heard some version of this sentence. Possibly more than once on the same call. Sometimes right before a transfer, where the next agent says it all over again.

The sentence is not wrong. It is polite, professional, and ticks every box on the quality scorecard. But for a growing number of customers in India, it is the exact moment they decide to stop calling and start looking for a competitor.

Why Scripts Became a Problem

Scripts were never a bad idea. When you are running a contact centre with hundreds of agents handling millions of conversations, a script brings consistency. It keeps compliance intact. It gives a new joiner something to hold on to when a difficult call lands on day three of them joining the company.

The problem is not the script itself. The problem is what happened around it.

Training a contact centre agent takes 4-6 weeks. Getting them comfortable across products, policies, and different customer situations takes months. And in India’s contact centre industry, where attrition rates regularly cross 30 to 40%, a large part of that investment walks out the door before it fully pays off. A new batch joins. The training starts again. The cycle repeats.

Because of this, the script became a safety net. And over time, it became something agents could not move beyond. Quality audits that were meant to check whether an agent solved a problem started measuring whether they used the right words. Managers coached for script adherence instead of customer outcomes. Slowly, the contact centre became focused on sounding good rather than actually helping.

There is also a human side to this that often goes unnoticed. Agents are people. They have difficult mornings, personal pressures, and days when they are not at their best. A customer calling in has no way of knowing any of that and should not have to deal with it either. When the quality of a customer’s experience depends on which agent they happen to reach and how that agent is feeling that particular day, the system has a problem that no script can fix.

What the Data Is Actually Showing

When you look at customer conversations at scale, instead of sampling 1 to 2% of calls for a monthly audit, clear patterns show up that scorecards never catch.

Highly scripted conversations consistently lead to lower satisfaction scores. The calls that end with a customer feeling genuinely helped are rarely the ones where the agent followed the script most closely. They are the ones where the agent listened, responded to what was actually being said, and found a solution that worked for that specific person.

Repeat call rates are much higher on scripted interactions. When a script was not built for the customer’s actual problem, the resolution tends to be surface level. The customer calls back. The next agent reads the same script. The frustration grows.

First call resolution, one of the most important measures in any contact centre, typically sits between 70 and 79% across industries. That means roughly one in four customers is calling back about the same issue. Every one of those repeat calls is a failure of the system, not the customer.

And perhaps most importantly, signs of customers about to leave show up in conversation data long before they actually go. A customer who has been apologised to three times without their problem being solved is already making a decision. That signal is right there in the conversation. It simply cannot be seen when you are reviewing calls only for whether the right phrases were used.

What a Better Approach Looks Like

The shift is not about removing all structure from contact centres. It is about changing what the structure is designed to do, and giving agents better support to work with rather than longer scripts to memorise.

This is where conversational AI platforms are beginning to change the game.

A Copilot AI agent listens to live calls in real time and immediately shows the agent the right information, the right next step, and any compliance reminders needed at exactly the right moment. The agent is not flipping through a document written months ago for a different kind of customer. They are having a real conversation, supported by live intelligence that responds to what the customer is actually saying right now.

This is especially important in regulated industries like banking and insurance, where certain things must be said and specific language must be used. Earlier, scripts were the only practical way to make sure compliance happened consistently. That made sense when the only other option was trusting an agent to remember everything under pressure. Today, a system can remind the agent of exactly what needs to be said at the right moment, without turning the entire conversation into a script.

After the call, instead of a quality audit that scores phrase adherence, a Supervisor AI agent reviews 100% of conversations, not a sampled 1% or 2%, and looks at things that actually matter. Was the customer’s problem resolved? Did the customer’s mood improve during the call? Did the interaction end with the customer feeling heard? Feedback to agents comes from real conversations and real outcomes, not from whether they hit the right scripted lines.

One of India’s biggest interior players moved from manual, sample-based audits to auditing 100% of calls with a conversational platform like ConvoZen. The data surfaced a clear blind spot: 32% of leads had a probing gap, meaning agents weren’t asking the right questions before pitching. That insight enabled targeted coaching on probing, compliance, and rebuttals instead of generic training. The result was a 9% lift in pre-sales conversions and a 24%-25% improvement in agent compliance, without adding headcount.

The platform also keeps the full context of every customer interaction. When a customer calls back, everything from their previous conversations is already available. What was said, what was promised, what was left unresolved. A new agent picking up that call is not starting from scratch. They are starting with full context. That alone changes the customer’s experience significantly, regardless of which agent picks up the call or what kind of day that agent is having.

Platforms also help identify which agents need coaching and in which specific areas, based on actual conversation patterns rather than general training programmes. The cost of training does not disappear, but it becomes much more focused and much less likely to be spent on agents who leave before the learning sticks.

What the Data Points To

Contact centres that move from rigid scripted interactions toward AI-supported, context-aware conversations are seeing real improvements across the numbers that matter. Higher first call resolution. Fewer repeat contacts. Shorter call times. And satisfaction scores that reflect genuine help rather than polished wording.

The script did its job during a time when the alternative was inconsistency. It brought order to operations that were growing faster than training could keep up with. It was a fair solution to a real problem.

But millions of customer conversations are now showing something that quality scorecards never could. The script became the very problem it was designed to prevent. It created interactions that sounded like service but did not feel like it, and customers figured that out a long time ago.

The contact centres that act on this first will not just see better scores, they will see customers who actually feel like someone picked up the phone to help them. That is what the data keeps showing. It adds the missing piece of more intentional issue resolution to the table and hence most enterprises who are using such platforms report 7-10% of growth through lead identification and customer stickiness.