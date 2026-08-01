Navin Nathani joins Allana Group as Group CIO to lead technology and digital transformation

Navin Nathani, one of the most prominent faces in the CIO community in India and a known technology leader, has joined the Allana Group as its Group CIO. Sharing the news, Navin said, “I am delighted to join Allana Group at an exciting phase of its growth journey. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and colleagues to strengthen our technology capabilities, drive digital innovation and create measurable business value across the Group.”

A technology leader with more than two decades of experience, Navin has built a strong track record of aligning technology with business outcomes across manufacturing, FMCG, life sciences, insurance and consulting. Most recently, he served as Chief Information Officer at Cohizon Life Sciences, where he led enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives focused on AI, cloud, cybersecurity, SAP modernization and data-driven decision making. Prior to that, as General Manager and Head – IT, Transformation and Value Creation at Hindalco Industries, he drove strategic programmes spanning enterprise transformation, data platforms, finance and HR modernization, governance and digital value creation.

Earlier in his career, Navin held leadership roles at Blue Star, General Mills, Deloitte, Prudential, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and Wipro, delivering large-scale initiatives in cloud transformation, analytics, automation, AI/ML, ERP, CRM, omnichannel platforms and intelligent process automation across global enterprises.

Recognised as one of India’s leading technology executives, Nathani has received several industry accolades and multiple global innovation and business impact awards for driving enterprise transformation and operational excellence.

His appointment comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly looking beyond technology implementation to business-led digital transformation. Navin has consistently advocated that technology should be measured by business outcomes rather than IT metrics, with a strong focus on AI-led decision making, cyber resilience, operational excellence and value creation.

The team at Express Computer extends its warm congratulations to Navin Nathani and wishes him every success in his new leadership role at the Allana Group.