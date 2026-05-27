How embedded finance is reshaping financial institutions

By Paridhi Gupta, SVP – Product, axio

Five years ago, if you’d told me that the most important thing a fintech could build wasn’t a loan product but a set of APIs, I’d have raised an eyebrow. Today, it’s exactly what I believe. Over the last few years, a major shift has been taking place, where finance is increasingly becoming an uninterrupted, seamless experience, driven by embedded finance.

This has given rise to contextual credit at the point of need, a transition that is completely rewriting the playbook for traditional financial institutions and fintechs alike. The numbers say it all. The global embedded finance market is projected to be worth $7.2 trillion by 2030. Closer to home, India’s embedded finance market, estimated at $24.03 billion in 2026, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% to reach $33.69 billion by 2030.

The reality is that embedded finance has evolved to become the core infrastructure of modern commerce.

The Shift from Lenders to Ecosystem Enablers

For decades, being a lender meant owning the full stack — capital, underwriting, acquisition, servicing. That model is being disrupted, not by a competitor, but by a structural shift in where finance belongs in a customer’s life.

The new role? Become the invisible engine behind someone else’s platform. Fintechs build the credit rails that consumer apps, SaaS platforms, and B2B marketplaces plug into. Their moat is in how well they underwrite, how quickly approvals are provided, and how seamlessly they integrate.

This isn’t a step down from being a lender. It’s a step up into becoming infrastructure.

This transition fundamentally changes how finance firms operate. The focus has shifted from credit marketing campaigns to building seamless, modular technology that non-financial platforms can plug into their existing user journeys in with maximum ease and minimum effort.

This is a win-win for all parties. By enabling an ecosystem, lenders gain access to rich, real-time data from platform partners, which makes underwriting far more precise than relying purely on credit bureau scores.

Checkout financing fintechs that thrive in 2026 and beyond will be the ones that can build the most robust, compliant and developer-friendly credit rails.

Embedded Finance Drives Customer Engagement

A February 2026 survey revealed that 87% of businesses state that embedded finance leads to better customer experiences, while 60% say it increases consumer trust and 53% agree that it improves operational efficiency.

This is because weaving payments and other financial features into the digital ecosystem results in more complete customer relationships, which in turn increases lifetime value. By embedding credit products directly into these high-frequency interfaces, you meet customers exactly where their intent is highest.

Partnerships Driving Scale and Growth

The shift to embedded finance also means that less time is spent optimising traditional direct-to-consumer funnels and more time is spent on building robust B2B2C partnerships. In fact, collaboration has become the ultimate driver of scale, such that “coopetition” will be a major driver of innovation and the development of cutting-edge solutions.

The partnership model proves mutually beneficial for all stakeholders. Platforms gain a new, high-margin revenue stream and stickier customers, while lenders can access vast, ready-made pools of borrowers with much lower customer acquisition costs. For customers, it means instant access to capital without leaving the platform/app/software they use every day.

Credit Delivered at Point of Need

Possibly, the most important advantage of enabling credit is delivering access to funds exactly where customers need it. Imagine a customer aspiring to own the latest smart TV. Instead of leaving the e-commerce platform to apply for a loan that would not only attract interest but also take time to be approved, an embedded finance option can ensure immediate credit verification and approval at the point of check out. This means the e-commerce platform doesn’t face the risk of cart abandonment, while the customer makes an easy purchase.

This zero-friction experience not only delights the customer but also mitigates credit risk. Because the credit is tied to a specific, transparent commercial transaction, underwriting becomes much more precise.

Advantages of Shifting to Integration and Expertise

The rise of embedded finance is leading the financial sector to ask a fundamental question: Are fintechs content with being a utility, or do they want to be the invisible engine of the modern digital economy? For forward-thinking fintechs, the answer is clear. By embracing the role of credit provider at the point of need or transaction, they don’t lose customers; they expand their reach to serve customers better than ever before. The true competitive advantage has shifted to integration capabilities and domain expertise.

Credit has always been a means to an end, and that remains unchanged. What is evolving, however, is how seamlessly it is accessed and integrated into everyday experiences. Loan applications continue to be an essential part of the process, but they are becoming faster, simpler, and more intuitive. In 2026 and beyond, the most successful lenders will be those who have become the indispensable, invisible architecture of global commerce. The firms figuring this out aren’t just building better loan products — they’re rebuilding what it means to be a financial institution. That, to me, is the most exciting design problem in fintech right now.