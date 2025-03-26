How Multi-Skilling Has Propelled GCC Growth in India

More and more next-generation workforce is interested in making their careers with Global Capability Centers (GCCs). You ask, why? The answer lies in the organization’s incessant pursuit of knowledge and excellence. GCCs are giving tough competition to each other as well as to other organizations seeking skilled and evolved talent for their niche requirements. Responding to the business demand, GCCs are fully tuned to the talent market by providing opportunities to a highly skilled and adept workforce with multi-pronged approaches to talent development. This is the key to the growth of talent and the GCCs alike.

Reimagining talent

GCCs have long moved away from their traditional roles of service providers to partnering with the parent organisation as their innovation partner in the digital transformation journey. With the rise in the demand for skilled talent, GCCs are quick to impart the learning required to achieve business goals. It gives the GCCs an invisible yet very apparent competitive edge. Fast to respond to the changing needs of business, GCCs act as innovation and learning centers.

They keep up with market requirements by delivering the right training to talented individuals with the help of experts in the latest technology or business. These individuals are usually the high performers in the face of dynamic business scenarios, market disruptions, or changing strategies. Being multi-skilled helps these individuals maximize their productivity and make them agile. Hence, all this and more makes them the desired candidates for any role.

Challenges

GCCs or organisations often conduct their Training Needs Analysis to understand the skill training requirements for their workforce. But even then, the challenges we sometimes face include finding the right training platform or the expert in the subject to deliver the required training, especially if it is for a niche skill.

Another significant challenge is retaining high and multi-skilled individuals. They need to be challenged and continuously engaged with assignments that match their varied skills, which sometimes is not feasible.

With the hybrid working model, the challenge becomes even more complex, as it requires staying updated on digital tools and leading-edge solutions to deliver on business assignments and projects.

Learn and grow

With the evolution of new-age technology and cutting-edge solutions, the focus on continuous learning and upskilling of the workforce has been central to GCCs. Add to it the burgeoning skill demand and the need to meet the growing mandate has led the GCC landscape to create significant opportunities for talent-skilling. They provide employees with various new learning tools, platforms, sessions, and other learning resources that employees can engage in and learn at their own convenience, catering to multiple skill areas.

GCCs cater to a learning universe of their own by creating an in-house ecosystem for learning. Leaders, subject matter experts, and employees all contribute to this learning pool. There are master classes conducted by experts in cohorts to facilitate the inflow of knowledge within the organization. Especially, domain master classes are highly valuable for indigenous knowledge sharing by experts. Learning from peers also results in providing a competitive edge in learning. The increased focus on continuous learning and upskilling has helped to bridge the skill gap with relevant courses and certifications.

Fresh and young talent from campus look forward to beginning their journey on cutting-edge technology. Providing them with projects that can explore their skillset is the best experiential learning. Employees get a view of the real-world problems that enable the learning of new key skills as well.

Enabling employees to be skilled in multiple ways helps in engaging and retaining them. It is also a big impetus for career growth and internal mobility — both of which also bolster retention in the organisation. Satisfied employees eventually see value in the investment towards their learning and engagement at work. Moving forward, these employees will build the culture with a diverse social fabric in the organisation.

Creating a supportive environment

GCCs recognise the importance of creating a supportive environment that extends beyond the workplace. This includes acknowledging the role of families and providing resources that help employees balance their professional and personal lives. Initiatives such as flexible working hours, family-friendly policies, and wellness programs are essential in fostering a supportive culture.

By investing in the well-being of employees and their families, GCCs create a more engaged and motivated workforce. This holistic approach to employee support is a key factor in attracting and retaining top talent.

Future outlook

As the demand for skilled talent continues to grow, GCCs will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of work. Their focus on continuous learning, innovation, and employee well-being positions them as leaders in the global talent market.

The next generation of the workforce is looking for more than just a job; they seek opportunities for growth, learning, and making a meaningful impact. GCCs are well-positioned to meet these expectations by providing a dynamic and supportive environment where employees can thrive.

In conclusion, the success of GCCs and their employees is a testament to the power of continuous learning, innovation, and a supportive work culture. By recognizing the crucial role of family support and investing in the holistic development of their workforce, GCCs are setting the standard for excellence in the global talent market.