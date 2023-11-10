How the insurance industry can stay ahead of cyber fraudsters

By Pankaj Gupta, CTO, of Bharti AXA Life

In today’s digital age, the insurance industry has witnessed a significant transformation, with the advent of technology playing a pivotal role in the way business is conducted. While this has undoubtedly brought about numerous benefits, it has also opened the doors to a new breed of criminals – cyber fraudsters. These individuals or groups have become increasingly sophisticated in their methods, posing a significant threat to the insurance sector. As per data published in a newspaper article, it was noted that over 1.6 million cyber-attacks were blocked on Indian insurance companies every day in January 2023 in addition to over 6 million such bot attacks during the same period.

However, there are various ways through which the insurance industry can proactively stay ahead of cyber fraudsters.

Understanding the landscape

Before we delve into preventive measures, it’s crucial for insurance companies to have a comprehensive understanding of the evolving cyber threat landscape. Cyber fraudsters constantly adapt their tactics, and it’s essential for insurers to stay updated on the latest trends and threats.

This knowledge can serve as the foundation for developing effective strategies to counter cyber fraud.

Investing in robust cybersecurity

One of the primary ways the insurance industry can defend against cyber fraud is by investing in robust cybersecurity measures. This includes implementing firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and encryption techniques to protect sensitive customer data. Regular security audits and penetration testing can help identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in the system, allowing for timely mitigation.

Enhancing customer data protection

Insurance companies often store vast amounts of personal and financial data. To stay ahead of cyber fraudsters, it is imperative to safeguard this data. Implementing strong encryption for customer data, conducting regular audits of data storage, and strictly adhering to data protection regulations are all critical steps. Moreover, educating employees about the importance of data security and fostering a culture of vigilance can help prevent data breaches.

Leveraging advanced analytics and AI

The insurance industry can harness the power of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to proactively detect and prevent cyber fraud. These technologies can be used to analyse vast datasets and identify suspicious patterns or anomalies. Machine learning models can help predict potential threats and alert insurers in real time, allowing for swift action to thwart cyberattacks.

Implementing two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a simple yet effective way to add an extra layer of security. By requiring customers and employees to provide two forms of identification before granting access, insurers can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized account access. It’s a small step that can go a long way in deterring cyber fraudsters.

Continuous employee training

Cybersecurity is only as strong as its weakest link, and often, that link is a human one. Cyber fraudsters frequently target employees through phishing attacks and social engineering tactics. Therefore, providing continuous training to employees on recognising and responding to cyber threats is vital. By creating a vigilant and informed workforce, insurers can reduce the chances of successful cyberattacks.

Collaboration and information sharing

Cybersecurity is a collective effort. Insurance companies should actively collaborate with each other, industry associations, and law enforcement agencies to share information about emerging threats. By pooling knowledge and resources, the industry can stay ahead of cyber fraudsters and develop unified strategies to combat cybercrime effectively.

Regularly updating security policies

The insurance industry’s cybersecurity policies should be dynamic, not static. Regularly reviewing and updating security policies ensures that the company remains resilient to the ever-changing tactics of cyber fraudsters.

Monitoring social media and online activity

Cyber fraudsters often leave digital footprints that can be tracked. By monitoring social media and online activity, insurance companies can identify potential threats and fraudulent behavior. Advanced algorithms can help sift through vast amounts of data to detect irregularities, such as insurance fraud rings.

Data breach response plan

Despite the best preventive efforts, there is no foolproof way to guarantee that cyber fraudsters won’t attempt an attack. In such cases, having a well-defined data breach response plan is essential. A rapid and coordinated response can minimize the damage and protect both the company and its customers.

Transparency and communication

Finally, maintaining transparent communication with customers is critical. In the event of a breach, timely and honest communication can build trust and confidence, which is crucial for retaining customers and protecting the company’s reputation.

In conclusion, the insurance industry faces an ever-growing challenge in the form of cyber

fraudsters. However, by understanding the threat landscape, investing in robust cybersecurity, leveraging advanced technology, and implementing proactive measures, insurers can stay one step ahead of these criminals.

Continuous learning, adaptability, and collaboration will be key in the ongoing battle to protect customer data and maintain the trust of policyholders. With a holistic approach to cybersecurity, the insurance industry can confidently navigate the digital age while keeping cyber fraudsters at bay.