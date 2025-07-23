How to protect critical business data on your smartphones

In an era where our smartphones serve as personal assistants, wallets, entertainment centres, and communication hubs, they inevitably become a treasure trove of data. From your real-time location (your or client office, meetings) to browsing habits, to sensitive personal and business information, our devices hold more about us than ever before.

But this convenience comes with a significant trade-off: the risk of your phone being hacked and tracked without your awareness or consent. Understanding how tracking happens and what you can do to protect yourself is critical – especially for business users that often have sensitive or confidential information in their inboxes, chats, and business-focused apps.

The many faces of mobile tracking

Tracking on mobile devices can occur in various ways, some more obvious than others. When you use location-based services such as maps or ride-hailing apps, it’s clear that your device shares your whereabouts. However, other tracking happens behind the scenes and is far less transparent.

Apps on your phone often request permissions to access data beyond what you might expect. Some want your GPS location, microphone, camera, contacts, or even your text messages. While many apps use these permissions legitimately to enhance functionality, some exploit them to collect data for advertising or, worse, malicious purposes.

Additionally, your phone’s interactions with Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth devices can leak location data. Public Wi-Fi networks, if unsecured, create opportunities for hackers to intercept data or identify your device’s location over time.

Finally, specialised malware like spyware or stalkerware can be installed on phones covertly, often by third parties looking to monitor your activities without your consent. In fact, cyber espionage and ransomware is a major risk for business users. According to ESET’s H1 2025 Threat Report, SnakeStealer detections surged by 111%, making it the most widespread infostealer and accounting for nearly 20% of all such incidents. These attacks often target credentials, keystrokes, and browser data, much of it originating from enterprise devices.

Mobile ransomware threats are also growing rapidly, with attacks rising by over 85% every year. Many of these exploits target employees’ personal devices in BYOD setups or make their way in via sideloaded and third-party apps misusing traditional networks.

Surviving unauthorised surveillance

Tracking is not always about direct surveillance; much of it is driven by the mobile advertising industry’s desire to build detailed consumer profiles. However, the implications of this tracking extend far beyond targeted ads. When tracking data falls into the wrong hands—such as cybercriminals, ransom operators or unscrupulous companies—it can lead to identity theft, financial fraud, or even ransomware attacks on your business.

Moreover, location data can reveal your daily routines, places you frequent, or even personal relationships. Such information in the wrong hands can also create severe physical and financial risks.

How are phones tracked? Key methods explained

App permissions: When installing or using an app, we are often prompted to grant permissions. These may seem routine, but unchecked, they can give apps access to sensitive data. For example, a simple flashlight app requesting location or contact access is suspicious and could be a privacy red flag. Advertising trackers: Many free apps include embedded trackers designed to monitor user behaviour to serve personalised ads. These trackers can collect data on app usage, browsing habits, and even location, often without explicit user consent. Network connections: Connecting to open public Wi-Fi networks like in hotels, airport lounges, or even client locations, or leaving Bluetooth on in public places can expose our devices to tracking or hacking. These networks are often not secure, allowing attackers to intercept data or launch man-in-the-middle attacks to steal confidential data. Spyware and ransomware: Malicious software can be hidden inside seemingly legitimate apps or downloaded unknowingly through phishing. Once installed, they silently track our calls, messages, location, and more, transmitting this data to unauthorised third parties.

Practical steps to secure your mobile device

The good news is, there are several effective ways to protect your privacy and prevent unauthorised tracking:

Review and manage app permissions : For all business users and professionals, it is prudent to go through your mobile app permissions regularly, and to limit access to only what’s necessary. For instance, one should disable location access for apps that don’t require it to function properly.

Update your software frequently: Both your phone’s operating system and apps receive updates that patch security vulnerabilities. Keeping your device updated ensures you benefit from the latest protections.

Use strong authentication methods : Set up strong passcodes or biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, to prevent unauthorised access. Also, multi-factor authentication using authenticator apps or physical tokens may also be desirable depending on your business’ risk profile.

Be cautious with public networks: Avoid conducting sensitive transactions on public Wi-Fi. If you must use these networks, consider using a trusted Virtual Private Network (VPN) to encrypt your data.

Install trusted mobile security apps: Security applications from reputable providers can scan for malware, block suspicious apps, and alert you to potential threats.

Disable location services when not needed: Switch off GPS tracking unless you are actively using location-based apps. This limits your exposure to unnecessary tracking.

Avoid clicking unknown links or downloading suspicious apps: Phishing attempts through emails, texts, or social media can trick you into installing malicious software. Business users and professionals must be extremely cautious about opening any links received through an email or text.

These steps form a strong foundation for protecting your sensitive business data in a world where mobile tracking is increasingly common.

Finally, while smartphones today function as an integral part of our professional lives, many business users willingly trade data security and privacy for seamless experiences. We strongly recommend that this trade-off should be a conscious choice and always controlled. By understanding how tracking works and taking deliberate preventive action, professionals can enjoy their smartphone’s full benefits without compromising on their data security and privacy.