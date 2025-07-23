Express Computer

Home  »  Industries  »  BFSI  »  ICICI Lombard and AWS Partner to strengthen disaster recovery with automated cloud-native solution

ICICI Lombard and AWS Partner to strengthen disaster recovery with automated cloud-native solution

BFSINews
By Express Computer
0 415

July 23, 2025 | Mumbai — ICICI Lombard, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has completed a major upgrade of its disaster recovery (DR) infrastructure by migrating from the AWS Mumbai Region to the AWS Hyderabad Region. The new cloud-native, fully automated setup ensures rapid failover and continuous service availability in the face of disruptions.

This initiative, covering all business-critical applications, underscores ICICI Lombard’s focus on resilience and digital agility amid rising climate and tech-related risks. The company executed a full-site DR drill with real-time validation and minimal manual intervention, showcasing true operational continuity.

Girish Nayak, Chief – Technology, Health UW & Claims at ICICI Lombard, stated, “This is a landmark moment in our resilience journey. Our automated DR architecture not only enhances agility but also assures uninterrupted service, regulatory compliance, and customer trust.”

AWS’s Kiran Jagannath added, “We’re proud to support ICICI Lombard’s mission-critical workloads with faster recovery, stronger data protection, and robust reliability through our cloud services.”

The setup leverages AWS native tools like Elastic Disaster Recovery, AWS Step Functions, and infrastructure-as-code for seamless environment replication and switching.

ICICI Lombard has been a front-runner in digital transformation within the BFSI sector — migrating its core systems to the cloud and launching AI-led solutions like the IL TakeCare app. With over 37.6 million policies and 3.2 million claims processed, the insurer continues to lead with innovation and service excellence.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image