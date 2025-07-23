ICICI Lombard and AWS Partner to strengthen disaster recovery with automated cloud-native solution

July 23, 2025 | Mumbai — ICICI Lombard, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has completed a major upgrade of its disaster recovery (DR) infrastructure by migrating from the AWS Mumbai Region to the AWS Hyderabad Region. The new cloud-native, fully automated setup ensures rapid failover and continuous service availability in the face of disruptions.

This initiative, covering all business-critical applications, underscores ICICI Lombard’s focus on resilience and digital agility amid rising climate and tech-related risks. The company executed a full-site DR drill with real-time validation and minimal manual intervention, showcasing true operational continuity.

Girish Nayak, Chief – Technology, Health UW & Claims at ICICI Lombard, stated, “This is a landmark moment in our resilience journey. Our automated DR architecture not only enhances agility but also assures uninterrupted service, regulatory compliance, and customer trust.”

AWS’s Kiran Jagannath added, “We’re proud to support ICICI Lombard’s mission-critical workloads with faster recovery, stronger data protection, and robust reliability through our cloud services.”

The setup leverages AWS native tools like Elastic Disaster Recovery, AWS Step Functions, and infrastructure-as-code for seamless environment replication and switching.

ICICI Lombard has been a front-runner in digital transformation within the BFSI sector — migrating its core systems to the cloud and launching AI-led solutions like the IL TakeCare app. With over 37.6 million policies and 3.2 million claims processed, the insurer continues to lead with innovation and service excellence.