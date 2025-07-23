Legacy No More: How Generative AI is Powering the Next Wave of Application Modernization in India

By Divyanshu Bhushan, Business Unit Head, TO THE NEW

In the heart of India’s digital juggernaut, a silent crisis looms – legacy systems. Once the backbone of enterprises, these are now shackles, racking up billions in technical debt and smothering innovation. Today, industries around the country are prioritizing application modernization at the top of their strategic to-do lists. Growing complexity in legacy systems and escalating expectations have made it clear: outdated applications are a bottleneck to innovation and efficiency.

Now that Generative AI has arrived, the next wave of application modernization is being powered by automating code analysis, generating microservices, and even designing user interfaces tailored to evolving business needs. This closes the gap between dilapidated infrastructure and future-proof platforms, accelerating and making modernization much more affordable and much less risky. The result? Enterprises are not only transforming their systems but also transforming their operating models to capitalize on new opportunities in a fast-moving market.

India’s Legacy Problem: Old Tech, High Stakes

Legacy Application modernization is an urgent and long-overdue problem for the Indian IT industry. Almost 98% of enterprise solutions are still based on obsolete technologies, so organizations face the following unifying constraints: high-cost health systems, quarantine debt, and a shortage of trained personnel. The closed system architecture of these legacy platforms makes even the smallest updates a Sisyphean effort, one that frequently stalls and incurs extra costs and lost opportunities in an increasingly digital economy.

Even a small tweak in a monolithic system can set off a quick chain reaction, as changing a single little something can impact databases, interface, or even just inventory systems. All of which makes it harder to deliver software, adds to the cost, and suppresses creativity. This is where microservices architecture swoops in like a new sheriff. It replaces the static monolith with a stack of services, each one deployable, scalable & manageable independently.

Need to hook up a new AI-driven recommendation engine? Just update the specific service without touching the rest of the system, and voila, you are done! For instance, rolling out an AI-based recommendation engine in a monolithic architecture, which could involve a chain of changes to inventory systems, interfaces, databases, and so on, of cascade or combinatorial risk and time. However, microservices allow organizations to plug in large language models (LLMs), upgrade only the components that need it, and speed up go-to-market timelines.

Enterprises embracing microservices report as much as 60 % faster time‑to‑market, thanks to modular architectures and independent deployment cycles.

But even with the correct architecture, modernizing still faces another daunting challenge: understanding the legacy code base. Legacy systems are typically written in outdated languages like COBOL and PowerBuilder, and often suffer from a documentation shortage and retiring employees. Rebooting is not just rewriting new code; it’s interpreting what is there.

Here is where Generative AI steps in.

Legacy Systems Meet Generative AI

Choosing the right approach to modernise your legacy systems is a task. Generative AI helps overcome the challenges faced in legacy systems and accelerates modernization. For example, it can be used to understand how legacy systems function through detailed business requirements. The resulting documents can be used to build new systems on the cloud in the second phase. This can make the process cheaper, too, and thus easier to get business cases approved. Additionally, generative AI can help create training documents for the current system if the organization wants to continue using its mainframes.

In one example, generative AI might turn business models into microservices, API contracts, and database schemas ready for cloud-native inclusion. Tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor can create front-end components from design files like Figma in minutes or hours.

Benefits of Generative AI in Legacy Application Modernization

You need to have a holistic assessment of your existing system to implement generative AI effectively. Leaders must assess obsolete modules, interdependencies, data schemas, and throughput constraints to pinpoint high-impact targets and establish concrete modernization goals.

Revamping legacy applications with generative AI starts with a clear understanding of the existing system. Organizations must conduct a thorough evaluation, mapping performance bottlenecks, obsolete modules, entanglements, and intricacies of the data flow, to create a modernization roadmap. In the first phase, it is important to identify high-impact areas and weigh modernization priorities with budget, risk, and complexity considerations. This process enables enterprises to make the best decision of what method to use, rehosting, refactoring, rearchitecting, or rebuilding based on business ROI and technical feasibility.

The next step is autonomous system upgrades through GenAI. AI-powered solutions can help analyze the legacy code base, automatically upgrade it, or refactor it as cloud-native microservices. It might be translating deprecated language constructs, scaffolding REST API’s, creating data schemas, or it might be making unit tests and validation logic.

The advantage of generative AI in modernization efforts is no longer optional; it’s a strategic game-changer. Here’s how AI is revolutionizing transformation projects, making them faster, smarter, and far less risky.

Automated Code Refactoring & Translation

With the power of Intelligent Discovery, AI scans monolithic code and refactors it into modular services without rebuilding it, reducing complexity by as much as 60% and making it easier for code to work in cloud native environments. The tools can also rehost legacy languages (like COBOL, RPG, PowerBuilder) into Java, C#, or Spring Boot with up to 90% accuracy, greatly reducing manual effort and providing a safer migration.

Faster, Data-Driven Analysis & Planning

AI helps in generating accurate documentation, dependency maps, and business-rule diagrams. This delivers faster insights and enables teams to understand systems at scale. It also helps prioritize components ripe for modernization by analyzing code use patterns and performance bottlenecks.

Smarter Code Generation & Design-to-Code

GenAI can turn business specs into a working microservice with APIs and database schemas, dramatically reducing manual coding. Tools like Cursor or FlutterFlow can translate design mockups into production-ready code, saving 2–3 hours per screen and aligning UX with modern standards.

Automated Testing & Quality Assurance

AI helps us generate test cases, regression suites, and performance tests, catching hidden bugs early and reducing QA cycles.

Predictive Analytics & Proactive Maintenance

GenAI-backed predictive analysis identifies system bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and system fatigue at an early stage, allowing teams to address issues before outages occur proactively. This way, proactive measures can be taken to curb the threat.

Accelerated Cloud Migration

GenAI is designed for clouds. It evaluates legacy workloads, redesigns them for cloud-native platforms, and automates data migration. This helps in delivering great infrastructure savings and much faster execution.

What previously took months of manual effort was compressed into weeks, with higher code accuracy and fewer defects. This showcases the transformative power of GenAI not just as a development tool but as a business enabler.

Similarly, organizations that embrace cloud-first modernization are seeing 30–50% savings in infrastructure costs and 2x agility in release cycles. Moreover, AI models hosted on cloud platforms can be fine-tuned with enterprise-specific data, making applications smarter, context-aware, and more secure.

Strategic Takeaway: The Time to Modernize is Now

Indian enterprises are now entering a new era, one where GenAI becomes foundational to staying relevant. Whether it’s BFSI firms rebuilding core banking platforms, OTT players enhancing personalization, or ISVs refactoring SaaS products, generative AI is the engine driving transformation.

For leadership teams, the message is clear: Invest in AI-powered modernization tools, Upskill teams to collaborate & co-innovate with GenAI, and choose a partner ecosystem with proven accelerators and cloud-native capabilities.

As India transitions into a $1 trillion digital economy, enterprises that reimagine their tech stacks with GenAI at the core will lead the wave. It shifts the app modernization question from Can we modernize? to How fast and efficiently can we do it using GenAI?