Human-centric, AI-driven experiences: Redefining mobility, healthcare, and communications

By Raghavendra K.A​, SVP and Global Head of Engineering – Integrated Product Development, Engineering Systems & IoT, Infosys

Technology succeeds only when people embrace it, yet nearly 70 percent of digital transformations fall short because human needs are treated as an afterthought. The implications are especially significant for artificial intelligence (AI), given its immense impact on human safety, health, trust and daily life. On the other hand, when AI is designed around human values, AI has the power to deliver safer mobility, more inclusive and personalized health care and trusted digital interactions.

Next-gen mobility for safe and smooth drives

Statistics has proven that overall collision rates have reduced by about 15% to 20% due to features like Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD). Technological advancement will lead to safer roads. Artificial Intelligence powers these features using the data from sensors like Camera, Radar, LiDAR in developing the Perception Algorithms. Features like Lane Keep Assistance, Blind Spot Monitoring, Automative Emergency Braking, are made possible by executing the AI workloads on the vehicle edge platform. AI is also leveraged for comprehensive testing during the development to simulate data, synthesize data, implement virtual world that can simulate scenarios.

Human-centric AI innovation has also helped to hyper-personalize the in-vehicle experience: artificial intelligence allows users to customize vehicle configuration and access rights; it learns driver behavior and preferences to automatically adjust everything from temperature and lighting to seat position and playlists, to make driving pleasurable. Drivers can speak “normally” to conversational AI assistants to understand vehicle features, change infotainment settings, seek breakdown assistance, etc.

With the introduction of Agentic AI reduction in Vehicle Software development time has improved quality by automating the compliance, safety and security intelligence is becoming proactive, understanding context and executing tasks without constant human oversight. AI agents are further enhancing driving experience by triggering personalized, predictive in-car actions, and keeping vehicles in top shape through proactive maintenance and automating software updates.

Connected healthcare for all

A number of factors, other than quality of care, determine the effectiveness of a healthcare system. Health services should be people-centric, and take patient preferences, needs, and values into account; they should be equitable, offering the same level of care to every patient regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, location, linguistic background, etc. Also, a strong healthcare system is one that provides timely treatment and makes optimal use of available resources.

Unfortunately, global healthcare continues to fall short in several critical areas. A big part of the problem is a severe shortage of health workers, which WHO estimates will cross 11 million by 2030. Overburdened physicians and medical personnel are simply unable to give patients the personalized care and timely attention they deserve.

The good news is that by utilizing AI and other digital technologies, healthcare systems can mitigate many of their constraints to deliver faster, cheaper, and better care to patients. Telemedicine platforms enable patients in remote, underserved locations to consult doctors and specialists anywhere in the world. Intelligent hospital management solutions optimize resources by dynamically reallocating staff, redirecting patient traffic, and redistributing supplies, based on real-time data.

AI-powered predictive maintenance tools utilize data from hospital equipment, surgical systems, and medical devices to detect anomalies, avert failure, and ensure that critical treatments proceed uninterrupted. And by integrating AI into clinical workflows, and tapping data from the Internet of Medical Things, hospitals can provide targeted treatment and diagnostics, continuously monitor remote patients in real-time, and even automate time-consuming tasks such as report writing. Healthcare telemetry platforms with implants in human body and availability of health information with patients and doctors on real time basis with AI detecting anomalies is changing the whole healthcare ecosystem.

Together, these interventions improve access, optimize resources, and personalize treatments to create human-centric healthcare experiences.

Unified communications for trusted interactions

Unified communications platforms are addressing risks by leveraging artificial intelligence-based voice biometric authentication and real-time anomaly detection to make interactions secure and trustworthy. In one of the worst attacks of its kind, an engineering firm was targeted by criminals who used an AI-generated deepfake video that was very sophisticated, to defraud an employee of $25 million, these kinds of risks can be addressed AI only.

The platforms are also delivering value to users by blending voice, video, and collaboration into intelligent, seamless experiences. For example, AI assistants provide live, context-aware support – language translation is one of the ways – to improve collaboration and productivity. With their context-awareness and ability to quickly adapt to human, emotional, and external cues, AI-driven Extended Reality (XR) systems are allowing people to engage in immersive interactions.

AI-first, human foremost

The success of next-generation mobility, AI-powered personalized healthcare, and unified communications owes as much to human-centric values as it does to intelligent technologies. AI only provides the means of transformation; for real change the tools must be deployed keeping human interest ahead of any other considerations.