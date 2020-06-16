Important tech skills required for a software engineer to get into Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix or Google

Read Article

By Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, InterviewBit & Scaler Academy

Engineering is considered a field that poses limitless possibilities for those that dare to dream. After all, today’s world is run on technology. At the expense of making it all sound too simple, it would be accurate to say that the basis of the technology revolution lies in the most fundamental concepts of engineering. To this end, most engineering students aspire to work with companies that have dramatically transformed our way of life. Joining FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google) companies is a dream for most software engineers. Though this often appears to be a daunting feat to achieve, a true and tested method to turn an aspirational dream to a conceivable goal is to gauge what exactly these companies are looking for when evaluating prospective engineers.

More often than not, there exists a debate around whether companies are pursuing Java experts or .Net specialists, whereas, in reality, most product companies are primarily interested in a generalist software engineer. Moreover, an engineer with an ironclad hold across core computers science concepts such as data structures and algorithms is what most large companies consider a good hire. Therefore, it is imperative for those looking to work with leading tech companies to have a working knowledge of common data structures including, but not limited to, array, queue, linked list and heaps among others. Besides, cultivating an in-depth understanding of algorithms is equally essential to creating an impression during the interview process as well as on a resume. Similarly, as assignments are a standard tool to test a coder’s strengths and skillsets, the ability to write efficient and bug-free code within a given time frame is an absolute necessity.

As crucial as core computer science concepts are, functional experience in System Design is another beneficial skill to develop to attract prospective recruiters. These skills become a quintessential part of the resume as a majority of companies expect their software engineers to have the competence to build large, scalable systems that can handle multiple, simultaneous requests. Therefore, as the adage goes – practise makes a man perfect – the best way to build on these capabilities is to practise their applications from end to end thoroughly.

To be able to gauge the real-time applications of one’s skills and abilities – testing and practising code takes precedence. It also helps to boost confidence. For the same, aspirants need to pick a language of choice (C, C++, Python, Java, among others) and commence coding. The aim should be to solve as many problems as one can find in the public domain, to boost morale, and prepare for possible assignments during an interview. Additionally, perusing reference material such as ‘Cracking the Coding Interview’ by Gayle Laakmann McDowell, for example, will also help enhance overall programming skills. Further, an essential element to remember while practising the art of coding is to follow and maintain a structured approach to eliminate room for error.

Coding is an art in itself, and like most creative endeavours, a sense of finesse is only achieved through persistence, practise, and patience. Guidance and mentorship from subject matter experts in the industry can go a long way in improving the design, functionality, and building a portfolio. Thus, exploring enrolment or seeking counsel from online accelerator courses that provide access to leading industry mentors and tech experts can drastically help build on existing capabilities and pave the way to a successful future.

