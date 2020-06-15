Dell Technologies Cloud advancements reinforce hybrid cloud leadership

Read Article

Dell Technologies is improving overall capabilities for hybrid cloud deployments with additional Dell Technologies Cloud advancements. Customers now can move workloads across public and private clouds with greater flexibility and adopt a hybrid cloud approach that best fits their needs while reducing costs. According to Forrester, customers using Dell Technologies Cloud over the course of three years could see an incremental return on investment of more than 170% and recoup their costs in fewer than six months1.

“Organizations are moving towards gaining better control over their clouds by adopting multi-cloud strategies that include hybrid, public and private cloud environments. This approach helps them in simplifying the migration of workloads deployed across multiple clouds, eliminate the silos and reducing operational costs, thus helping them achieve a more steady and consistent cloud management experience,” said Surajit Sen – Chief of Staff, Modern Data Centre – APJ, Dell Technologies. “These new updates to the Dell Technologies Cloud platform enables our customers who are adopting multi-cloud strategies to meet the requirements of their workloads and supports modern and traditional applications, across cloud locations. Through such consistent efforts and solutions tailored specifically to meet the needs of customers, we believe that Dell Technologies is the ideal partner for those who want to increase their businesses agility, reliability and control.”

A modern apps experience in every cloud

Dell Technologies Cloud, which tightly integrates infrastructure and services across the Dell Technologies portfolio, makes hybrid clouds simpler to deploy and manage regardless of where data and applications reside. With new Dell Technologies Cloud advancements, organizations can more easily create a modern applications experience in every cloud, close the cloud-native skills gap and get the most out of their entire infrastructure.

Dell Technologies Cloud Platform now provides a simple and direct path to Kubernetes from a single environment, with support for containerized workloads and traditional virtual machines on the same Dell EMC VxRail infrastructure. This approach integrates VMware Cloud Foundation 4.0 and Dell EMC VxRail into a single solution, enabling a consistent approach across all cloud locations. VMware administrators can use familiar tools to manage modern apps that combine both containers and virtual machines from a single operating environment.

Modernized networking with SD-WAN

Dell Technologies Cloud is extending its capabilities to networking with new updates to Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution powered by VMware. Customers now have more appliance and bandwidth capability options for rapid deployment of SD-WAN in a single solution. This helps improve performance for demanding workloads, like VOIP, video streaming and VDI, and ensure application performance and business continuity.

