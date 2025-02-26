Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  India’s Cybersecurity Challenges: Rising Threats in a Rapidly Digitalizing Nation

India’s Cybersecurity Challenges: Rising Threats in a Rapidly Digitalizing Nation

Guest BlogsNewsSecurity
By Express Computer
0 0

By Dr. T.A. Ashok Kumar, Professor & Director, School of Science & Computer Studies, CMR University, Bengaluru

India, with its rapidly expanding digital footprint, has become a significant target for cyber attacks. As the country embraces digital transformation, the vulnerabilities in its cyber infrastructure have also increased, leading to a surge in cybercrimes. From phishing and ransomware to sophisticated data breaches and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, the spectrum of cyber threats is vast and continually evolving.

One of the most notable incidents was the 2020 cyber-attack on the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, which raised alarm about the security of critical infrastructure. Similarly, the WannaCry ransomware attack in 2017 affected numerous businesses and institutions, highlighting the widespread impact of such threats. These incidents underscore the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures.

The government sector is a prime target for cybercriminals, with breaches like the Aadhaar data leak in 2018 exposing sensitive personal information of millions. The financial sector, too, faces significant risks, exemplified by the 2016 Union Bank of India breach, where hackers siphoned off $171 million through a phishing attack. The corporate sector is not immune, with cyber-attacks on businesses like Big Basket compromising millions of user accounts.

The healthcare sector has also been increasingly targeted, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, with attacks disrupting critical services and compromising patient data. Despite these challenges, there are significant gaps in awareness and infrastructure. Many organizations lack basic cybersecurity practices and the skilled professionals needed to combat these threats.

In response, the Indian government has launched initiatives like the National Cyber Security Policy and the establishment of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). These measures aim to create a secure and resilient cyberspace, but much more needs to be done. The proposed Personal Data Protection Bill is a step in the right direction, aiming to enhance data protection laws and user privacy.

Private companies are also taking proactive steps by investing in advanced security technologies and fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness. Collaboration between the public and private sectors is crucial for effective cybersecurity, along with international cooperation to address the global nature of cyber threats.

As India continues its digital journey, the importance of robust cybersecurity cannot be overstated. By fostering awareness, investing in skills and infrastructure, and enhancing policy frameworks, India can build a resilient cyberspace and secure its digital future.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image