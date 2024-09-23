Leveraging digital tools to bridge the EQ gap in India’s university graduates

By Dr. Prem Das Maheshwari, Business Director, South Asia – D2L

Inside the busy classrooms of Indian Universities, where academic pressure takes the spotlight, an equally crucial aspect of student development is frequently overlooked: emotional quotient (EQ). While the pursuit of academic goals and career growth is undeniably important, the ability to understand, control, and express emotions in a healthy manner is equally essential. The National Education Policy (2020) also highlights that education should be used not only to enhance the cognitive abilities of students but should also focus on developing their social and emotional skills. Artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini have made it increasingly easy for students to finish their assignments, essays and other assessments in a particularly short span of time. While this has increased convenience, it has reduced their sensitivity and emotional intelligence.

As students navigate the complexities of academic life, the gap in EQ becomes increasingly evident, calling for innovative solutions to bridge this divide. In this regard, the strategic use of technology tools can enable higher education institutes to enhance the EQ of students.

Enhancing EQ through gamification

Gamification can serve as a powerful tool to enhance EQ in university students. By incorporating game-like elements such as leaderboards, badges and achievements into lessons and modules, educators can make the process more interactive and engaging. Through gamification, teachers can foster feelings of empathy, understanding and compassion in students, which will increase their EQ.

Role-playing games allow students to embody different characters, encouraging them to think from different perspectives and develop social awareness. VR and AR simulations can immerse students in scenarios where they experience different emotions and perspectives firsthand. This can enhance empathy and perspective-taking skills.

AI chatbots: Tailored emotional support

AI-powered chatbots offer personalised and non-judgemental support and advice to students which can allow them to open up more and communicate about their feelings. By engaging students in open-minded conversations, chatbots can help students identify with their own feelings, helping students navigate emotional challenges in real-time. Natural language processing (NLP) is the tool which is used to impart emotional intelligence in chatbots which then further enables chatbots to understand human emotions. With continuous monitoring and feedback, chatbots help students track their emotional progress and make necessary adjustments. The constant availability of chatbots ensures that support is always within reach, which makes them a convenient tool for emotional development. As technology evolves, AI chatbots will increasingly become an invaluable resource for enhancing emotional intelligence in students and supporting their academic and personal growth.

SEL: Learn emotional intelligence in the classroom

Social and emotional learning (SEL) caters to the emotional intelligence of students in the classroom. By teaching students various concepts such as self-awareness, empathy and effective communication, through multimedia resources such as videos, quizzes and other reflective tasks, SEL fosters emotional intelligence in students. The learning gained from these modules can help students develop a deeper understanding of EQ and also allows them to apply these concepts in the practical world. Blended learning can complement the guidance provided in the classroom by providing students access to online materials which they can study from at their own pace in accordance to their individual learning preferences.

Mindfulness to relieve stress

Many apps in the market offer guided meditation and mindfulness exercises that can help students manage stress and improve emotional regulation. Regular practice of mindfulness can lead to increased self-awareness and a better understanding of one’s emotional responses. NEP 2020 also highlights the importance and multiple benefits of mindfulness exercises in reducing student stress and enhancing the quality of education. Mindfulness exercises such as meditation can reduce stress and anxiety, promoting a calmer, more focused state of mind conducive to academic success. These apps teach techniques to observe and regulate emotions without judgment, enhancing overall emotional well-being.

While digital tools are invaluable, creating supportive physical environments on campuses is equally important. Colleges and universities can take the initiative to build yoga and relaxation centres for students. University life can become really hectic, with students having to complete multiple assignments on the same deadlines or running around for fests and extra curricular activities. In this hustle and bustle, yoga and relaxation rooms can allow students to reconnect with their feelings and gain awareness of their emotions. Practicing yoga betters mental health, improves concentration, and also promotes overall physical health.

Building emotional intelligence and resilience in students

Considering the academic pressure that continues to overwhelm students, the need to foster emotional intelligence and resilience in them becomes increasingly more important. One of the objectives of NEP 2020 includes inculcating the values of empathy, justice, equality and respect for people in learners. Measures such as relaxation centres, gamification, AI chatbots, the use of mindfulness apps and SEL platforms can serve as powerful tools to enhance social awareness and emotional regulation skills in students. Developing emotional intelligence is a crucial aspect of developing a comprehensive and holistic skillset. In today’s time, many employers seek candidates who possess a high EQ as well.

Blended learning tools can be beneficial in integrating EQ training into student curriculum so that students can become not just job-ready but also life-ready. Learning management systems (LMSs) offer a structured framework that enables students to easily access high-quality content at one place. EQ tools can be integrated into a centralized LMS to make them readily available for students, allowing students to incorporate the use of these tools into their daily university workflow. Having a high EQ allows students to face challenges that life throws at them and helps them live a more balanced and fulfilling life.