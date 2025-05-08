Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  Navigating cyber threats: Balancing innovation and security

Navigating cyber threats: Balancing innovation and security

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
0 13

By Manoj Kumar A S, Head, Specialty Solutions, India, Aon

In recent years, cyber threats have emerged as one of the most significant risks for organisations worldwide. No longer limited to system intrusions, these threats now endanger confidential data, intellectual property, and business resilience.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) presents both opportunities and challenges in cybersecurity. AI strengthens security through advanced threat detection and automated response mechanisms, yet it also enables sophisticated cyber threats, such as deepfakes and highly targeted phishing attacks. This dual nature underscores the need for a strategic and proactive approach.

India is projected to experience one trillion cyber-attacks annually by 2033. Speaking at the Paris AI Summit, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the nation’s robust Digital Public Infrastructure and called for a globally applicable AI framework, reflecting a growing consensus on the need to balance innovation with security safeguards.

Cyber risk mitigation is a delicate balance between adopting innovative technology and implementing strong security controls. As cyber risks are an accepted reality for businesses of all sizes, organisations must take a structured approach to managing their exposure. This includes assessing vulnerabilities, quantifying financial impacts, and investing in cyber insurance as a safeguard for their balance sheets. Professional guidance is crucial in structuring effective cyber insurance policies that provide comprehensive protection and efficient claims servicing.

With human error expected to account for over half of cyber incidents by 2025, investing in employee training and awareness programmes is also essential. Additionally, governments, businesses, and cybersecurity experts must collaborate to ensure that technological advancements do not come at the cost of security.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image