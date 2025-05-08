Express Computer

Pure Storage and Nutanix launch integrated virtualisation solution

In a landmark collaboration unveiled at the.NEXT Conference, Pure Storage, and Nutanix announced a strategic partnership to deliver a unified, high-performance infrastructure solution tailored for the most demanding mission-critical workloads. This integration merges Pure Storage’s industry-leading FlashArray with the Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure platform, offering customers a simplified path to modern virtualization at scale.

As enterprises face growing pressure to evolve IT operations amidst an increasingly dynamic technology landscape, the partnership comes at a critical juncture. According to Gartner, by 2028, cost concerns will drive 70% of enterprise-scale VMware customers to migrate half of their virtual workloads, spotlighting the urgent need for alternative infrastructure strategies.

The combined solution leverages Nutanix AHV, Flow virtual networking and security, and the high-performance NVMe/TCP architecture of Pure FlashArray to deliver next-gen virtualization tailored for modern enterprise needs, including AI workloads.

Key Highlights of the Integrated Solution:

Modern, Scalable Infrastructure Offers a full-stack, high-density performance infrastructure designed to support virtualization at scale, seamlessly combining Nutanix’s flexible compute layer with Pure Storage’s consistent, efficient, and high-speed storage.

End-to-End Cyber Resilience Joint customers gain enhanced security with Nutanix Flow micro-segmentation, disaster recovery orchestration, and Pure’s built-in data-at-rest encryption and SafeMode immutable snapshots.

Choice and SimplicityDesigned for agility and ease of use, the solution provides a powerful alternative for organizations seeking freedom from legacy constraints, while maintaining control over mission-critical workloads.

Industry Validation and Strategic Support

“We’re thrilled to see Nutanix and Pure Storage joining forces,” said Anthony Jackman, Chief Innovation Officer at Expedient. “Their combined innovation addresses a pressing market need. As a design partner, we’ve seen firsthand how this solution enhances service delivery and elevates customer experiences.”

According to Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix, “Our partnership with Pure enables us to expand our reach and modernize virtual environments with simplicity and performance in mind.”

Maciej Kranz, General Manager, Enterprise at Pure Storage, added, “With 13,500+ customers globally, we understand the rising demand for solutions that are efficient, scalable, and AI-ready. Together with Nutanix, we’re delivering a virtual infrastructure truly built for what’s next.”

Hardware Ecosystem and Extended Partnerships

The joint solution will be supported across major hardware platforms, including Cisco, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro, ensuring flexibility across greenfield and existing environments.

Further enhancing the ecosystem, Cisco and Pure Storage are expanding their longstanding FlashStack® portfolio — now incorporating Nutanix into over 60 validated reference architectures. This integration combines Cisco Intersight, Pure FlashArray, and Nutanix clusters to deliver a unified, deeply integrated management and support experience.

Jeremy Foster, SVP and GM of Cisco Compute, noted, “This evolution of FlashStack redefines infrastructure flexibility. With our joint innovation and unified support model, organizations can confidently manage complex workloads with visibility and ease.”

