People, performance, and progress: How frontier firms work in the time of AI

By Shishank Gupta, SVP, Service Offering Head, Infosys

The boardroom conversation has shifted. CEOs are asking how AI can transform their organizations without losing what makes their companies human. The know the answer lies not in choosing between people and technology, but in orchestrating their collaboration. Frontier firms, or organizations consistently outperforming their peers, have discovered that the future belongs to those enterprises that can seamlessly integrate human judgment with intelligent systems. They understand that it’s all about creating a symbiotic relationship where both AI and humans amplify the other’s strengths.

The Architecture of Collaboration

Automation, we know, takes away from humans’ repetitive tasks. Agentic AI does something far more useful and more sophisticated. It works alongside people, learning from their context, adapting to every nuance, and handling complexity in a way that automation cannot. The distinction is enormous. In frontier firms, for example, for customer service, AI understands customer history, anticipates needs, and brings up complex issues to human specialists with full context already gathered. This is so much more than automated standard responses to customers!

The human agent receives not just a problem, but insights, suggested solutions, and even the emotional intelligence to know what makes for the most appropriate response. The customer is delighted. In the context of research and development, AI synthesizes datasets, identifies patterns, and suggests hypotheses, with human scientists providing problem framing, ethical evaluation, and creativity for innovations. In the department of strategy, AI models furnish several scenarios for evaluation while executives contribute vision, values, and the irreplaceable wisdom that comes from human experience. The result? Superlative outcomes that neither humans nor AI can achieve without the other.

Performance Redefined

Productivity metrics too are evolving. Frontier firms recognize that performance isn’t about doing more of the same faster but about achieving outcomes previously considered impossible. For example, pharmaceutical companies reduce drug discovery timelines by several years thanks to AI agents analyzing molecular interactions while researchers focused on therapeutic strategy. Or financial services firms offloading portfolio analysis to AI, freeing advisors to deepen client relationships and provide empathetic guidance during market volatility.

These organizations measure success differently. They track innovation velocity, problem-solving quality, and strategic decision outcomes rather than simply counting tasks completed. They’ve discovered that when AI handles analytical heavy lifting, humans contribute higher-order thinking that directly impacts business results.

Progress Through Learning Systems

Human-AI collaboration implies continuous improvement. Employees are happier and more satisfied at work when they spend less time on tedious work and more on intellectually stimulating projects. Retention improves. Creativity flourishes.

Frontier firms are building learning systems where both humans and AI become more capable over time. AI agents learn from every interaction, every decision, every outcome. Pattern recognition, refined recommendations, and adapting to changing conditions are all to be expected. They also learn from humans. For example, when a specialist overrides a suggestion by AI, the system understands why and factors in that new learning into future decisions. Simultaneously, humans develop too. They become more effective at framing problems for AI to solve, interpreting algorithmic outputs, and knowing when to trust or review automated recommendations.

This mutual learning creates compounding returns that accelerate over time. Organizations are focusing investments in this capability development. They are rewiring training to build AI fluency along with traditional skills. They are creating feedback loops where humans and machines teach each other. They are also establishing frameworks for governance that clarify decision rights while maintaining enough flexibility to facilitate innovation.

Culture is Competitive Advantage

Firms are intentionally building environments where human-AI collaboration can thrive. Employees are being coached to trust that AI will amplify them. They celebrate wins achieved through collaboration and share stories of how AI helps them be more. These organizations also intentionally cultivate a sort of intellectual humility.

They acknowledge that AI can make mistakes not unlike humans, but together they’ll make fewer errors and learn faster. They nurture psychological safety for questioning AI recommendations and experimenting with new collaboration models. Shared purpose binds them all together. Frontier firms articulate a clear vision of how human-AI partnership serves customers and creates value. Employees come to clearly see that they not competing with machines but are recruiting them as collaborators to realize common goals.

The question then is simple: What are we doing as organizations to bring people and AI together so they can in turn bring out the best in each other? Because that’s where competitive advantage now lives.