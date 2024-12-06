Promoting Responsible Use of AI in Education to Uphold Academic Integrity

Express Computer

By: Chaitali Moitra, Regional Director – South Asia, Turnitin

The potential for enhancing learning experiences in the context of education is enormous through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). AI tools may have the potential to customise every student’s learning path, recognise the areas where additional help is required, and even offer timely feedback to the teachers. This approach can lead to improved instructional methods, eventually improve students’ performance, and equip them with skills necessary for the changing digital environment. The Asia Pacific study by Deloitte sheds light on India’s remarkable adoption of Generative AI (GenAI), with 93 percent of students actively engaging with the technology. Like many skills, it requires careful guidance and practice to ensure the responsible use of AI 

Responsible use of AI in education

The presence of AI in education is not merely applied for ease but should also contribute to boosting creativity, fostering critical thinking as well as problem solving skills. It should be considered as a means to keep academic integrity by encouraging practical experience and reducing academic misconduct. To strike a good balance of technology and skill learning, teachers can motivate students to think of AI as help, not a substitute.

Academic integrity in AI-driven research

The growing usage of AI in research and writing calls for a concern about the values of academic integrity such as accuracy, fairness, and transparency. Higher educational institutions have to involve students in an organised discussions on AI in classrooms and help them understand its implication on writing, research, and learning. It needs the educational institutions to rather provide clear guidelines in the proper use of AI than reactionary punishment against students. This is so that in creating this kind of environment, academic integrity is safeguarded, and students learn how to responsibly make use of AI.

Addressing data privacy and security concerns

The increasing use of AI in education poses risks towards data and privacy protection. Most AI tools need access to student data to function correctly, so institutions must take steps to safeguard this sensitive information. Students cannot be taught AI as an innovative technique, but they should be aware of its disadvantages. For this, educational institutions should ensure that the tool is used in a responsible and safe manner. This will assist in ensuring that the students are equipped for the future when AI powered applications will be commonplace.

Transparency in AI decision-making

In order to reduce mistrust between students, teachers and the technology, and also to promote trust, higher educational institutions should explain how AI is being used in the institution. If it is being used for grading, assessment, or personalised education, the institution should state its use and whenever it uses AI. This minimises confusion and fosters integrity.

AI literacy training on responsible AI use

Excessive dependence on AI tools discourages students from acquiring writing and critical thinking skills. For this reason, many higher educational institutions, educators and edtech organisations call for the need for AI literacy training and learning of AI skills for all levels. AI literacy can be fostered in academic institutes by ensuring that students and educators know the expected moral use of AI tools and emphasise originality.

AI’s role in promoting originality and creativity

While AI gives assessment and provides suggestions that can aid in a creative way, maintaining a balance between AI-generated contents and human inputs is critical. AI tools can trigger creativity and solve some of the puzzles. Generally specialised AI tools such as text similarity checking and AI detection aim to nurture an environment of integrity within the institution and provide peace of mind that the content assets and publishing record sit well within values of trust and innovation. Students can therefore harness AI with human creativity to their utmost benefit to the enrichment of learning.

Inclusive design in AI development 

In developing AI tools, inclusive design considers the opinions by representatives of a wide spectrum of stakeholders namely the educators and the students as well rather than just technologists. Aligned with real classroom dynamics and problems, it ensures that appropriate developments will help the AI technologies to suit all users so that everyone has fair, equitable experiences in learning environments.

As AI keeps changing, its use in education will increase. However, it is important to use AI as a tool to improve learning and maintain academic honesty while boosting efficiency. Higher educational institutes need to ready students for the issues that come with new technologies. By encouraging proper use of AI, colleges can make sure students have the skills, creativity, and integrity needed to thrive in a world influenced by AI.

