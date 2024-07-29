Express Computer

Revolutionising telemedicine with remote health monitoring

By Abhay Agarwal, CEO and Founder, Clinics on Cloud

The healthcare world is changing rapidly, thanks to technological advancements. Telemedicine, once considered an ancillary arm of healthcare, has evolved into a primary component, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As social distancing protocols were enforced, telemedicine emerged as a crucial solution, alleviating pressure on healthcare systems worldwide. Most significantly, remote health monitoring and connected devices have redefined patient care delivery.

Remote health monitoring involves collecting biometric data from patients at a distance using various devices. This data can include everything from a patient’s blood pressure to medication adherence, which is then sent to healthcare providers for monitoring and informed decision-making. This improves the quality of care and reduces hospital visits while being time-efficient and resource-saving. For instance, at Clinics on Cloud, we have developed telemedicine booths equipped with state-of-the-art monitoring devices. These kiosks check blood pressure, blood glucose levels, and heart rate, and they also offer ECG facilities. Patients can use these kiosks themselves, and the captured data is immediately shared with healthcare providers/doctors, allowing real-time monitoring and prompt care that could be life-saving.

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is particularly effective at managing chronic diseases, as it provides healthcare professionals with ongoing health metrics of patients. This sustained monitoring allows for timely interventions and tailored treatment plans, resulting in better outcomes and quality of life for the patient. Furthermore, RPM helps in identifying complications early. By regularly monitoring health data, providers can catch the earliest signs of potential issues before they become serious problems, ideally keeping patients out of the hospital and preventing serious deterioration.

Perhaps one of the most promising aspects of RPM is that it helps patients as well to engage more actively with their own health. Real-time feedback, reminders, and alerts can assist patients in adhering to their treatment plans more effectively. Improved accountability leads to better outcomes in managing their health and decreased overall costs.

Telemedicine kiosks and connected devices have also revolutionized patient care in rural or underserved communities. These technologies provide a vital connection to healthcare providers, benefiting individuals with mobility problems or chronic illnesses who might otherwise have to travel long distances for care. Furthermore, real-time monitoring of health metrics enables early identification of potential health concerns, leading to timely detection and better outcomes. Clinics on Cloud has introduced over 2,500 telemedicine kiosks in India to offer healthcare services to rural and remote villages. I believe remote health monitoring will lead to a decrease in hospital admissions for chronic conditions by enabling patients and healthcare professionals to better manage their ailments with constant surveillance.

Despite its benefits, RPM faces several challenges. Processing the vast amount of data produced by these devices can be difficult for care providers, making it challenging to prioritize patient treatment. Effective data management systems are crucial for leveraging this data efficiently. Privacy issues are also significant, as RPM deals with sensitive health information. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that adequate security measures are in place and that our platform is fully compliant with regulations to keep patient data secure. We are employing and investing in the right cybersecurity measures to ensure that patient data is secure and optimised for their regular health benefit.

The future of telemedicine looks promising with advanced technologies and ever-superior solutions. We can expect better use of artificial intelligence for more accurate diagnoses and treatments tailored to individual patients. Augmented reality and virtual reality could enhance teleconsultations by providing more immersive experiences that closely approximate in-person visits. Moreover, the expansion of 5G coverage across India will significantly enhance the capabilities of connected devices, offering faster speeds and better connectivity, even in rural and remote areas where reliable internet access is challenging.

Thus, when discussing telemedicine, the incorporation of remote health monitoring and connected devices completes the revolution in healthcare. In the coming days, these technologies will remain an integral part of healthcare, providing top-quality care wherever the demand exists.

