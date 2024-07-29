PwC India collaborates with Microsoft India to strengthen cybersecurity with Copilot

PwC India announced a collaboration with Microsoft India aimed at expanding their incident response and recovery capabilities. As organisations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, the alliance brings together PwC India’s incident management capabilities and Microsoft’s advanced technology to protect enterprises effectively.

With the use of Microsoft Copilot for Security-a generative AI powered security solution, enterprises can leverage Microsoft’s large-scale data and threat intelligence security graph with PwC’s secure system rebuilding and broader incident management capabilities. In addition, faster eviction of threat actors can be achieved with Microsoft Incident Response swiftly identifying and evicting bad actors, while PwC India focuses on rebuilding mission-critical systems securely.

Commenting on the collaboration, Terence Gomes, Partner, PwC India said, “We are moving toward a future where AI and machine learning will become integral in optimising security operations. Not only can we significantly reduce the incident response time but can also rapidly process large volumes of data to provide key insights to strengthen the enterprise’s overall security posture. With this collaboration we will empower our clients to predict, prevent, and respond to security threats with confidence.”

Anand Jethalia, Country Head, Security, Microsoft India, said, “With the increasing speed, scale and sophistication of cyberattacks, organizations face an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. Our collaborating with PwC will enable customers to stay resilient by leveraging Microsoft’s tech and AI innovations and empowers enterprises to tackle threats at the speed and scale of AI.”

Cyber threats are constantly evolving, increasing in volume, intensity and complexity. PwC India assists clients in managing the entire incident lifecycle, including exporting, crisis management, and recovery strategy. PwC India’s collaboration with Microsoft India provides clients access to threat intelligence to solve complex problems arising from breaches. Clients will also be able to leverage PwC’s global presence enabling teams to mobilise quickly, whether remotely or on-site.

Vivek Belgavi, Partner and Leader – Alliances and Ecosystems, PwC India said, “As per PwC India’s CEO Survey, cyber risk was identified as one of the top three key threats in the next 12 months by Indian CEOs. We believe that AI-based tools like Copilot can help reduce a disadvantage for cyber teams overwhelmed by the sheer number and complexity of human-led cyber attacks, both of which are on the rise. With this collaboration, PwC India can help our clients improve security posture management, incident response and security reporting.”

PwC India can support in-house threat intelligence capabilities by building new data feeds, collecting, analysing, and distributing timely details on potential attacks and providing global visibility on the threat landscape. With Microsoft Copilot for Security, PwC India can help clients better understand their risk profile, make informed decisions and mitigate new threats.