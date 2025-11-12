Safety by Design: How Platforms Are Embedding User Protection at Every Step

By Bhajan Poonia, Chief Technology Officer, OLX India

In today’s hyper-digital era, the surge in scams and impersonation attempts has translated to a decisive shift in how platforms are built. With cyber fraud losses crossing ₹22,800 crore in 2024 and the average cost of a data breach rising to ₹22 crore, safety is no longer a compliance checkbox—it is business-critical infrastructure. The platforms that embed “Safety by Design” not only reduce risks but also unlock growth

The paradigm has shifted from reactive moderation to proactive prevention, powered by Tech-driven safeguards, privacy-first communication, and advanced fraud detection systems that protect users at every touchpoint. For platforms like OLX India, this means integrating layered protections—identity checks, real-time content filters, secure transactions, and localized user education—into the very fabric of the experience.

India’s digital economy makes this transformation even more important than ever. The country’s cybersecurity market, valued at $5.56 billion in 2024, is projected to more than double by 2030. The financial impact is already evident: data breaches cost Indian firms an average of ₹19.5 crore, while cyber fraud losses could exceed ₹1.2 lakh crore by 2025—equivalent to nearly 0.7% of GDP. The takeaway is unequivocal: in a high potential market like India, embedding safety into the very DNA of digital platforms isn’t just about protecting users—it’s about building enduring trust, safeguarding economic value, and future-proofing growth.

Trust as the Growth Engine

In a market where users are vigilant and discerning, trust has emerged as the ultimate differentiator. The platforms that prioritise user protection and safety – don’t just mitigate risks—they create lasting loyalty. In fact, more than 80% of organisations report higher customer retention and stronger brand affinity as a direct result of sustained investments in data privacy and protection.

Evolution of Safety: From Reactive Moderation to Proactive Prevention

Traditionally, safety mechanisms were reactive — dependent on user complaints, manual reviews and interventions that came only after harm occurred. This approach, while functional at smaller scales, collapses under the weight of today’s digital ecosystems.

The new safety paradigm is fundamentally different. Safety by design shifts platforms from responding to incidents to anticipating them. AI-driven safeguards now operate continuously, scanning for anomalies, intercepting threats, and mitigating risks before they impact users. This isn’t just a technological upgrade; it’s a philosophical shift in how platforms are architected—baking protection into every layer of the user journey.

This transformation is backed by significant investment. As per the Cisco 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark Study, global spending on data privacy has more than doubled in recent years, reflecting a clear recognition: proactive safety is not a cost center, but a growth enabler.

The Comprehensive Framework: Five Layers of Embedded Safety

Identity and Access Controls

The first safeguard begins before users enter the platform. Advanced systems deploy multi-layered verification methods including KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols, one-time passwords, and biometric verification to prevent fake accounts and identity fraud.

These systems can apply different levels of account controls based on user history and risk factors. New accounts or those belonging to minors may face additional restrictions until they establish a pattern of safe behaviour.

AI-Powered Content Moderation

Modern content moderation has evolved far beyond basic keyword filtering. Today’s advanced AI models can analyze text, images, audio, and video in real-time, intercepting harmful content before it ever reaches users.

The question is how sophisticated these systems have become. They constantly improve through machine learning, becoming increasingly adept at detecting nuanced forms of abuse, misinformation, adult content, and hate speech.

The scale is impressive. For instance, Gen, a leading security provider, successfully blocked 2.55 billion threats in Q4 2024 alone—equivalent to 321 attacks every second—by embedding AI safeguards directly on client websites.

This shift underscores a critical truth: AI moderation isn’t just about content control, it’s about ensuring user trust at scale.

Privacy-Centered Communication Systems

New-age platforms are embedding privacy by design into every interaction. In-app messaging now automatically masks personal details by default, ensuring sensitive information remains protected. When communication patterns indicate potential risk, intelligent safeguards automatically restrict actions such as link sharing, media downloads, or external redirects.This proactive architecture is critical in today’s landscape, where phishing tactics are constantly evolving. By keeping conversations secure within the platform, users gain confidence while threats are intercepted before they cause harm.

Transactional Safety Infrastructure

For platforms facilitating exchanges or transactions, sophisticated AI systems continuously monitor for fraudulent listings and behavioural anomalies. These systems identify patterns consistent with scams, often catching fraudulent activity before users engage with it.

Beyond detection, financial safeguards—such as escrow services and platform-backed guarantees—provide critical layers of protection and confidence. Their importance is only growing. Consider this: targeted 1700 banks across 45 countries in 2024, compared to just 900 banks across 40 countries in 2023.

User Empowerment Tools

The strongest line of defense is an empowered user. Modern platforms equip users with intuitive tools—one-click reporting, simple blocking, and real-time safety prompts—create multiple layers of defence. Intelligent nudges warn against risky actions like oversharing personal details, while localized design ensures these safeguards remain effective and inclusive across diverse languages and cultures.

What’s Next: Adapting to an Evolving Risk Landscape

The riskt landscape continues to evolve at a remarkable pace. New challenges, including deepfakes, cryptocurrency scams, voice cloning, and AI misuse, present novel risks that require continuous adaptation. To address these challenges, many platforms have established dedicated threat research teams and conduct regular simulation testing to identify vulnerabilities.

The sophistication of these efforts is increasing—large organisations now allocate substantial resources to privacy, with average annual budgets expected to exceed $3.1 million between 2019 to 2023. However, is this investment worthwhile? Nearly all organisations report that the benefits of investing in data privacy exceed the costs, with the average large organisation realising a $3.34 million return on privacy investments.

The data privacy software market also reflects this strategic shift, with projections indicating growth from $3.84 billion in 2024 to $45.13 billion by 2030, a remarkable 35.50% compound annual growth rate.

However, for this to succeed, collaboration is essential. Platforms need to increasingly work together, share threat intelligence and best practices while also engaging with government agencies and civic organisations to develop comprehensive approaches to emerging risks.

The Bottom Line

Safety by Design” isn’t optional, it’s a growth lever. The integration of safety by design signals a fundamental transformation in how digital platforms approach user protection. By embedding safety considerations throughout product development and organizational culture, platforms create environments where users can engage with confidence.