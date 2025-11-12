Behind Oracle’s Cloud Momentum: The Rise of AI-Infused SaaS in India

As India’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) market races toward an estimated USD 50 billion valuation by 2030, Oracle has emerged as one of the key players driving the country’s enterprise cloud transformation story. Under the leadership of Shailesh Singla, Vice President – Cloud Applications, Oracle India, the company’s Cloud Applications business has been recording robust double-digit growth, fueled by an integrated strategy that blends AI, data, and cloud into a unified, secure, and scalable platform.

“India’s SaaS ecosystem is expanding at a remarkable pace,” says Singla. “Organizations today are not just adopting the cloud—they’re modernizing operations and reimagining decision-making with embedded AI.”

That evolution is clearly visible in Oracle’s recent numbers. In Q1 FY26, adoption of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications jumped by over 60%, with strong momentum across financial services, healthcare, and high-tech sectors. Behind this success lies Oracle’s Agentic AI architecture—AI that is contextual, conversational, and embedded across workflows—helping businesses automate routine tasks, gain predictive insights, and make faster, data-informed decisions.

From Automation to Intelligence

AI has long promised to make enterprises smarter; Oracle’s approach has been to make it practical. Through its Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, the company is integrating AI directly into business workflows—whether in finance, HR, supply chain, or customer experience.

The introduction of AI Agent Studio, powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), marks a new phase in this journey. “Our AI agents are not standalone tools—they are embedded within the workflow,” explains Singla. “That’s how enterprises realize immediate value without additional integration overheads or costs.”

At Oracle AI World 2025, the company unveiled new AI agents designed to transform supply chain and manufacturing operations—optimizing planning, procurement, and logistics. In finance and HCM, intelligent tools like Payables, Ledger, Talent Advisor, and Manager Concierge are enabling enterprises to shift from reactive operations to predictive intelligence, redefining productivity at scale.

Turning AI into Measurable Business Outcomes

The AI-led transformation is visible across Indian enterprises. From Bharti Airtel and Wipro Enterprises to CarDekho and PhonePe, organizations are leveraging Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to derive tangible results.

In the BFSI sector, institutions such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, and Credila are using AI-powered capabilities for compliance, forecasting, and workforce productivity. The healthcare industry, including Apollo Hospitals, Fortis, and Aster DM Healthcare, has reported 64% year-on-year growth in efficiency metrics, with improved patient experiences and operational agility.

“Businesses today are moving beyond adopting technology for its own sake,” notes Singla. “They’re using AI strategically—to drive measurable business outcomes, enhance forecasting, and build future-ready operations.”

This growth momentum has made Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications India a leading contributor to Oracle’s JAPAC region, particularly in sectors such as financial services and hi-tech, where SaaS adoption has doubled year-on-year.

Responsible, Applied AI: Lessons from Oracle AI World

At the global Oracle AI World 2025, the company underscored a key message: AI delivers real value only when it’s applied responsibly and embedded deeply into business processes.

For Indian enterprises, this translates into a shift from “AI pilots” to AI-powered execution—where automation, predictive analytics, and real-time decisions are part of daily workflows.

Oracle’s framework for this transformation rests on three core pillars—Agility, Trust, and Scale. By integrating Agentic AI across its cloud applications, Oracle is enabling businesses to modernize on a unified platform, gain predictive insights, and unlock efficiencies at scale.

The AI Agent Studio also empowers organizations to build and deploy intelligent agents rapidly, democratizing access to enterprise-grade AI tools. “Our goal,” says Singla, “is to make AI accessible, responsible, and outcome-oriented for every enterprise—large or mid-sized.”

The Road Ahead: Industry-Tailored AI at Scale

Looking ahead, Oracle’s roadmap for Fusion Cloud Applications in India is anchored around three priorities—deep AI integration, industry-specific innovations, and customer success.

The AI Agent Studio now features over 600 Agentic AI agents, with 400 already embedded across Oracle’s Cloud Applications, automating critical workflows and delivering actionable insights.

Strategic partnerships are further amplifying this value. The integration of Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM with Microsoft Azure IoT Operations and Microsoft Fabric is improving supply chain visibility, resilience, and sustainability—a key priority for India’s manufacturing sector.

Across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and digital-first enterprises, these AI capabilities are enabling faster decision-making, improved scalability, and measurable business outcomes.

“As AI becomes central to enterprise transformation, Oracle’s focus remains clear—to deliver innovation with purpose, scale with responsibility, and outcomes that matter,” concludes Singla.

Oracle’s AI-led cloud strategy reflects a broader shift in India’s digital economy—from cloud adoption to cloud intelligence. With strong industry traction, a unified data-to-AI architecture, and an expanding portfolio of intelligent agents, Oracle is not just participating in India’s SaaS growth story—it’s helping define its next chapter.