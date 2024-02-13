Seamless connectivity in transformative manufacturing: No-code plug-and-play IoT integration

By Tamilselvan Ponnuvel – Product Manager, Workhall

In recent years, the rapid advancement of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial

Intelligence (AI) and analytics have accelerated the pace of digitalisation. As a result, both

existing and developing manufacturers have embraced the digital revolution to gain a

competitive edge, expand their customer base, and enhance their operational efficiency.

However, despite the numerous benefits of adopting Internet of Things (IoT) devices into their existing systems, many manufacturers face challenges in integrating them seamlessly.

To address these challenges, no-code IoT integration solutions have emerged, offering a simple and hassle-free way to integrate IoT devices with existing systems. With these solutions, complex coding requirements and technical expertise are no longer necessary, making them accessible to a wider range of users, including business analysts and domain experts. The seamless integration of IoT devices has opened up endless possibilities for manufacturers to improve their operations, reduce costs, and enhance their customer’s experience.

No-code IoT: An understanding

No-code IoT is a revolutionary concept that allows even non-coders and manufacturers to tap into the immense potential of IoT technology. This approach simplifies the development and deployment of IoT solutions, making them more accessible to a broader range of users,

including developers, business analysts, and domain experts. With no-code platforms,

individuals and manufacturing firms can design their data models, business processes, and user interfaces graphically, without the need for extensive programming experience.

In the context of IoT, no-code development platforms offer a diverse range of features that

enable users to create solutions for collecting, analysing, and visualising data from IoT devices. These solutions can include various components, such as sensors, actuators, data storage, processing, and analysis systems, and user-facing applications. By leveraging no-code platforms, manufacturers can significantly reduce the time and resources required to develop and maintain their IoT applications and maximise the ROI from their IoT initiatives.

What’s more, businesses can effortlessly integrate IoT devices and systems using intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces and pre-built connectors, drastically reducing time-to-market and

operational overheads. This approach levels the playing field, empowering businesses to

harness the power of IoT without the burden of prohibitive costs. As a result, numerous

manufacturers have embraced no-code IoT integration today, reaping significant rewards in terms of efficiency, agility, and innovation.

As a result of the benefits, the IoT manufacturing market, which was valued at $51.59 billion in 2021, is expected to reach $134.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.28% between 2022 and 2030, according to Verified Market Research.

No-code: A key to transforming the manufacturing sector!

With the integration of new-age technology, no-code is evolving, and it is expected that more and more businesses will consider using these new-age platforms to save time, cost, and effort. According to a Gartner study, the no-code and low-code platform market is rapidly growing, with experts predicting that it will reach $12.3 billion by 2024. This growth highlights the potential of no-code platforms to drive innovation and growth in the manufacturing industry by simplifying processes, increasing accessibility and interoperability, and reducing development time and costs.

In a nutshell, manufacturers are placing a high priority on creating applications to expand their reach in the market as digitalisation continues to gain momentum. A platform with IoT integration and no-code capabilities is making this process easier, enabling businesses to develop high-end applications. These platforms offer features such as drag-and-drop interfaces, workflow modeling, a variety of integrations, and visual reports and analytics, making them an all-in-one solution for both emerging startups and established businesses.

Thus, using no-code development, organisations can automate workflows, use real-time data, and customise applications without having to have a deep understanding of coding. Manufacturers can improve productivity, collaboration, and efficiency by adopting no-code solutions.