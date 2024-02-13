Significance of protecting enterprise data

By Saurabh Saxena, Regional Vice President, OpenText

In an era defined by digitisation, data has become the lifeline of enterprises. This invaluable resource fuels decision-making enhances customer experiences, and drives innovation. However, this digital age has also ushered in an unprecedented era of cyber threats and vulnerabilities. Data, once confined to file cabinets, now resides in digital vaults, accessible from anywhere anytime. This shift has brought both immense opportunities and daunting challenges. Cyber threats have evolved, becoming more sophisticated, persistent, and damaging. India, with its burgeoning digital landscape, is extremely vulnerable to these challenges.

Data protection: Not optional, but essential

In a world where data fuels innovation and growth, protecting enterprise data is not optional; it’s essential. The digital age has ushered in a complex threat landscape, necessitating a multifaceted approach to data protection. From next-gen SOCs and application security to IAM, data privacy, and collaboration with SaaS providers, every aspect plays a vital role.

As traditional security tools and firewalls are no longer sufficient to detect and respond to modern threats, next-generation security operations centres (SOCs) can play a proactive role by leveraging technologies like AI, machine learning, and user behavior analytics. They can analyse huge volumes of data in real-time to detect even the most well-hidden attacks. Early detection and quick response are crucial to minimise damage from security incidents. Next-gen SOCs play a pivotal role in safeguarding enterprises by enhancing visibility, shortening response times, and reducing security risks.

Protecting applications is equally important, as in the digital age, applications are the conduit through which data flows. Many successful breaches target exploitable vulnerabilities residing in the application layer, indicating the need for enterprise IT departments to be extra vigilant about application security. Protecting this conduit is paramount, and that’s where the shift-left strategy comes into play. By integrating security early in the software development lifecycle, vulnerabilities are identified and rectified at their inception.

Organisations need application security solutions that cover all their applications, from those used internally to popular external apps used on customers’ mobile phones. This proactive approach reduces the risk of data breaches and enhances the overall

security posture. This also extends to the cloud.

Shared responsibility in the cloud: A new security paradigm

As businesses embrace cloud services and Software as a Service (SaaS) applications, they must recognize that data security is a shared responsibility. SaaS providers share the responsibility of data security, but organizations must also do their part. In the shared responsibility model, cloud service providers take on a substantial portion of the responsibility for securing the underlying infrastructure and the services they offer. This includes physical security, network infrastructure, and the security of the cloud platform itself. These providers invest heavily in state-of-the-art security measures, compliance certifications, and global security teams to ensure the infrastructure’s integrity.

On the other hand, organizations retain a significant share of the responsibility for

securing their data and applications hosted on the cloud platform. This involves configuring and managing access controls, implementing encryption, monitoring for security incidents, and adhering to best practices for application and data security.

IAM: Identity as the new perimeter

Post-Covid, traditional network perimeters have dissolved with the advent of cloud computing and remote work. In the contemporary digital landscape, identity is the new perimeter. Identity and Access Management (IAM) is the guardian of this new perimeter, granting access based on roles and preventing unauthorised entry.

Within the realm of identity and access management, Privileged Access Management (PAM) plays a pivotal role. It focuses on protecting accounts with elevated privileges, such as administrators or system operators. These accounts become the source, granting extensive access to critical systems and data.

Implementing robust PAM strategies ensures that only authorized individuals can wield these powerful privileges. It adds a layer of security by requiring multi-factor authentication, monitoring privileged sessions in real-time, and providing just-in-time access. This stringent control over privileged accounts significantly reduces the risk of insider threats and unauthorised access.

Data protection as the cornerstone of digital success

As India continues its digital transformation journey, businesses that prioritize data protection will thrive. Those who fail to do so risk not only financial losses but also damage to their reputation and trust. In the digital age, data is the new currency, and safeguarding it is paramount for sustained business success.

In this age, businesses in India have a unique opportunity to leverage data as a strategic advantage. Those that prioritise data protection are not just guarding against potential losses; they are fortifying their foundations for enduring success. They are fostering trust, bolstering their reputations, and positioning themselves as leaders in an increasingly data-centric world. Conversely, those who neglect data protection are walking a perilous path. The financial ramifications of a data breach are only the beginning; the erosion of trust and reputation can cast a long shadow. In a landscape where data is the new currency, safeguarding it isn’t an option; it’s a prerequisite for sustained business success.

As India continues to march forward in its digital transformation journey, businesses find themselves at a crossroads. The choices they make today regarding data protection will shape their destinies in this data-driven world. In this new era, where data is the lifeline of enterprise, safeguarding it isn’t just a business strategy—it’s a fundamental business imperative.