Securing the Future: How Gen AI is Shaping Cloud Security Challenges in India

By Vishal Ghariwala, Senior Director and CTO, Asia Pacific at SUSE

With India evolving as a hub for technology and innovation, cloud computing stands at the forefront of this digital transformation. The shift to cloud infrastructure is driving growth across sectors like banking, retail, and manufacturing, but it also poses a range of new security risks. At the same time, the rise of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) is unlocking exciting possibilities while amplifying those challenges, particularly in cybersecurity.

AI and Gen AI spending in India is expected to grow by 34% to $6 billion by 2027, according to International Data Corporation (IDC). This growth is fueling cloud adoption, with the Indian cloud market projected to reach $24.2 billion by 2028. Microsoft’s recent US$3bn investment into India in an effort to make India’s core industries “AI-first” also demonstrates the deep potential of AI-enabled industries to shape the nation’s most pressing needs. That said, as businesses move critical data and workloads to the cloud, the attack surface for cybercriminals also expands, raising a host of security concerns.

What Are Some Emerging Security Concerns In The Age Of Gen Ai?

The synergy between cloud scalability and AI’s data-processing capabilities significantly expands the attack surface, presenting businesses with increased challenges in securing their infrastructure. The integration of Gen AI technologies with cloud platforms is transforming industries, but it also brings increased risks.

Data Privacy: AI systems require massive datasets, often containing sensitive personal and financial information. If not adequately secured, these systems can become prime targets for data breaches, potentially exposing confidential customer data.

AI-Powered Attacks: The ability of Gen AI to generate realistic content like phishing emails or deepfakes increases the risk of AI-driven cyberattacks, making businesses more susceptible to social engineering and malware.

Model Poisoning and Bias: AI models can be manipulated by feeding them malicious data, leading to faulty or biased outputs. In cloud environments, where multiple users interact with models, these vulnerabilities become harder to control, potentially causing fraudulent activities or poor decision-making.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: Many cloud-based AI solutions depend on third-party providers, creating multiple points of failure. If a third-party vendor is compromised, it could lead to security gaps across the entire ecosystem, exposing AI models to risks. According to a report, 53% of IT decision-makers in India identify vulnerabilities in the AI supply chain as a major security concern.

Regulatory Risks: India’s evolving regulatory environment, including the Personal Data Protection Bill (PDPB), presents compliance challenges for businesses integrating Gen AI into their cloud infrastructure. As the government moves toward stricter data privacy laws, companies must stay informed about these changes to avoid penalties, legal consequences, and reputational damage related to improper data handling.

Addressing Gen AI Security in Cloud Environments

Ensuring a robust security framework for Gen AI use in the cloud is critical. Here are some essential measures businesses can take to mitigate security risks:

1. Adopt Robust Data Encryption: Encrypting sensitive data both in transit and at rest is fundamental. Organizations should ensure that all data processed by Gen AI models, whether stored on the cloud or being actively used, is protected by strong encryption standards.

2. Implement AI-Specific Security Measures: Standard cybersecurity practices such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems are no longer sufficient. Companies must invest in security measures specifically designed to protect AI models and prevent attacks like model poisoning or adversarial inputs.

3. Regular Audits and Monitoring: Continuous monitoring of AI systems and cloud environments is necessary to detect anomalies that could indicate a security breach. Conducting regular security audits will help identify vulnerabilities early and provide the insights needed to harden defenses.

4. Educate and Train Employees: Employees who interact with AI systems or manage cloud infrastructure should be trained in AI security best practices. This includes understanding the potential threats posed by AI-powered attacks and knowing how to respond to incidents swiftly and effectively.

5. Engage in Collaboration: Cloud providers, AI developers, and businesses must collaborate to ensure that security protocols are integrated into the development and deployment of AI systems. Sharing threat intelligence and security best practices can help prevent widespread vulnerabilities.

6. Stay Ahead of Regulatory Changes: With new regulations on the horizon, businesses must stay informed about changes in AI, data protection, and cloud security regulations. Proactive compliance not only helps avoid legal pitfalls but also builds trust with customers and partners.

A recent report highlights 63% of IT decision-makers in India view AI-powered cyberattacks as the top threat, with concerns over data privacy and security growing. The convergence of these two powerful technologies is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape, requiring businesses to adopt proactive measures to safeguard their data and infrastructure.

As cloud technologies and generative AI rapidly evolve, adapting security measures to address their increasing complexity is more crucial than ever. Industry reports highlight the expanding threat landscape, emphasizing the need for businesses in India to invest in AI-specific security tools, strengthen data protection protocols, and comply with stringent regulations such as the PDPB.

By taking these steps, Indian companies can better mitigate emerging risks while unlocking the full potential of generative AI and cloud environments. The key to success will lie in balancing innovation with security to stay ahead of evolving threats and capitalize on new opportunities in this AI-driven era.