Smart cities and the power of AV/IT convergence: Creating connected and efficient urban infrastructure

By Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director, Alphatec

As the world is rapidly urbanising, with 70% of the global population projected to live in cities by 2050, the need for intelligent and sustainable urban solutions is more critical than ever. This trend is particularly pronounced in India, which faces a significant surge in urban growth. By 2050, an estimated 800 million people are expected to reside in Indian cities. 1 This rapid expansion demands a new approach to urban development—one where technology takes center stage.

Smarter and sustainable cities aided with the application of AV/IT-led solutions are the way forward. By merging the power of AV technologies—those shaping our visual and auditory experiences—with ITs data processing and analytical capabilities, urban planners can transform the urban landscape. This convergence shows the potential to solve the urban challenges and support policymakers in building sustainable and smart cities. For example, optimising traffic flow by analysing clear visuals, enhancing public safety with intelligible audio, maximising resource efficiency, creating more liveable urban environments, and even

more.

With technological advancements, many more urban challenges can be solved from the lens of AV/IT. All these are data-driven and well-communicated making it smart enough to deal with urban challenges that are sustainable in mind.

Enhancement of urban infrastructure with seamless connectivity

Decisions based on evolved communication of real-time data have taken over to mere understanding and experiences. At the heart of this urban transformation is the AV/IT convergence processing the complex patterns with clear video and intelligible audio. This executes the true meaning of smart cities into the reality that would drive decisions, automate processes, add to customised user experiences, and distribute the information with clarity to the public. It also improves resource distribution, management, and waste management. Overall, the public user experience gets better day by day.

Infrastructurally, smart home devices that respond to voice and visual inputs, AI-driven interfaces, virtual and augmented reality applications, and IoT-enabled appliances are becoming commonplace. These technologies not only improve individual quality of life due

to ease of use. AV/IT eases the entire urban infrastructure to communicate quite seamlessly and effortlessly.

Improvement in traffic management, public transportation and safety

Efficient and safe transportation is the lifeblood of any thriving city, and this is where the fusion of AV and IT is driving a new era of urban mobility. Static traffic signals are giving way to intelligent systems that adapt in real time, responding to congestion before it even forms.

This is made possible by AV/IT systems that integrate data from traffic cameras, sensors, and even GPS data from connected vehicles. The result is smoother traffic flow, reduced emissions, and shorter commute times.

Real-time passenger information displays, smart ticketing systems, and automated train control, such as Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) already implemented in many metro systems, are making public transport a more attractive and viable option for

commuters. Meanwhile, smart displays at bus stops and train stations provide real-time arrival information, encouraging the use of public transport and reducing reliance on personal vehicles.

Furthermore, safety on our streets is also being enhanced through this fusion. Integrated surveillance systems, powered by CCTV cameras, facial recognition software, and AI-powered analytics, are deterring crime, identifying potential risks, and enabling faster

response times from law enforcement. Even the often-dreaded search for parking is being streamlined because of this technological

convergence. Smart parking solutions guide drivers directly to available spaces, saving time, and fuel, and reducing unnecessary emissions. Dynamic transportation networks powered by AV/IT prioritise ease of use, and safety while aiming for sustainability.

Resource efficiency for a sustainable future

In urban populations, resource allocation, conservation, and waste management are a major concern. AV/IT solutions offer innovative approaches to these issues. For public infrastructure, IoT-enabled sensors can detect, monitor, and provide visual feedback to policymakers. The tracking of air quality, noise pollution, and energy management happens effortlessly and aids in resource management.

One of the examples is how AV/IT can improve urban waste management. The AV/IT systems detect waste bins monitor fill levels, optimise collection routes, reduce fuel consumption, and even the carbon footprint of waste management operations. Similarly,

smart building management systems integrate AV and IT to optimise lighting, heating, and cooling based on occupancy and time of day. This contributes to significantly reducing energy consumption. Furthermore, AV technology can be used in parks and public areas to

educate visitors about local ecosystems and conservation efforts. The clarity in capturing data through AV and sophistication in its processing with robust IT support the smart city into a thriving reality.

India, with its sights set on becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, recognises the transformative potential of this convergence. Initiatives such as the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan and the National Logistics Policy underscore this commitment by

focusing on developing integrated infrastructure and efficient public services. 2 By harnessing the power of AV/IT convergence, we can lay the foundation for future innovations in urban planning and management. This will ensure that urban growth is synonymous with improved quality of life and environmental stewardship.