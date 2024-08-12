Navigating the Future: GRSE’s Technological Innovations in Defence Shipbuilding

In the dynamic landscape of defence and shipbuilding, innovation and technological advancement are paramount. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), a leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) in India, epitomises this ethos by continuously integrating cutting-edge technologies into its operations. As a critical player in designing, building, and delivering advanced warships and vessels to the armed forces, GRSE is at the forefront of adopting innovations that span artificial intelligence, robotics, green energy, and digital transformation. Cmde Rajiv Sreedharan IN (Retd.), Chief General Manager (PS-NGOPV, Innovation & New Technology) Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, speaks about GRSE’s strategic vision for the future and emphasises the potential impacts of emerging technologies such as autonomous systems, digital twins, nanotechnology, and directed energy weapons systems on the shipbuilding industry.

What are the most significant innovations and new technologies currently being developed at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited?

Technology is evolving rapidly, and being prepared to absorb, adapt, and implement is the only way to succeed. As a Defence PSU, the primary role of the shipyard is to design, build, and deliver warships & vessels with cutting-edge technologies to the armed forces. The ships we build will be in service for 25-30 years, so the adoption of new technologies is not a matter of choice for us but an existential matter. We have to meet the aspirations of our customers and stay ahead of the competition at the same time. We have therefore adopted new technologies and pushed innovation in all areas, including design, production, procurement, and HR. We have developed and implemented six AI applications across various functions, and work is progressing on a couple more. Robotic welding has been introduced to increase productivity, a state-of-the-art virtual reality lab supports the design, welding simulators support training, an automated weld defect identification system, and an advanced phased array UT system support quality assurance are just a few examples of new technologies that we have adopted in the shipyard functions.

We are also working on implementing Shipyard 4.0 concepts in a graduated manner. Regarding new technologies and innovation in products, we have been at the forefront of developing autonomous systems for our armed forces, with prototypes of a triad of autonomous vessels (AUV, USV, and UAV) already developed. We will be delivering our first USV to NSTL in July this year, besides working on the MAKE II Autonomous Vessel program of the Indian Navy. The use of green energy to power vessels is also a focus area for us at GRSE. While we have already developed the technology for designing and building battery-operated vessels, we are also working on the design of vessels that use alternate fuels. Realising the potential of startups and MSMEs to provide breakthrough innovation, we have instituted the GRSE Accelerated Innovation Nurturing Scheme (GAINS), which is aimed at nurturing innovation in the field of shipbuilding by providing funding. The inaugural GAINS Open Challenge was launched in 2023, and currently, the development of a robot for ship hull painting and an AI-based material data management system are being funded by GRSE.

How is Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited integrating sustainable practices and green technologies into its shipbuilding processes?

Regarding green energy, we have made significant advances in the design and construction of green energy vessels. We have designed and built a 150 pax zero-emission battery-powered ferry, which is probably the most advanced in the country. We are working on developing hybrid technology for various types of vessels in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur. We are also working with industry partners to develop designs for Green Energy Tugs for our ports. Regarding sustainable operations in the yards, we have over 2.25 MWp of installed solar power capacity. We are also at the concept stage of developing a hydrogen-based power plant to supply power to ships at berth. This will help reduce the operation of diesel generators when ships are alongside. For GRSE, Green Energy is a key focus area, and we will continue our efforts to maximise the use of this technology in our operations as well as in the vessels we build.

What emerging technologies do you believe will have the most impact on the shipbuilding industry in the next 5-10 years?

With a rapidly evolving technology landscape, it is difficult to predict which technologies are here to stay in the long term. However, we can safely say that autonomous systems, green technologies, nanotechnology, including 2D materials like graphene, digital twins, AI, and robotics are some key technologies that are going to impact shipbuilding in the not-so-distant future. Also, as a defence shipbuilder, we are keenly watching developments in the field of directed energy weapons systems that would bring about a paradigm shift in the way future naval ships would be designed and built.

How is Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited leveraging digital transformation to enhance efficiency and productivity in its operations?

We are actively implementing AI applications to transform various aspects of our operations, from design to production, to various support functions. Our design facility is the most contemporary, employing the latest digital technologies and software. We use 3D virtual reality to build a virtual ship even before we go into production, reducing costly rework during production while also providing the customer with a look and feel of the ship at an early stage. We have implemented PDM/PLM, which has enhanced collaboration between various stakeholders during the ship design and construction process, and streamlined data management while also providing the scope for improved lifecycle management of the vessel at the customer end. We are also leveraging digital technology in various aspects of our operations, including end-to-end supply chain management, quality assurance, and automation of critical business functions such as bill processing. Being a defence shipyard, we have to adhere to strict compliance requirements concerning the use of wireless technology or connecting to the cloud, which has thrown up some challenges in the implementation of Shipyard 4.0 in its conventional sense. However, to overcome this, we are working with a startup to develop a secure Shipyard 4.0 implementation concept, which is currently at the proof-of-concept stage.

What role do digital tools and technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics play in improving the design, construction, and maintenance of ships at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited?

As brought out above, the use of digital tools and technologies to bring about quantum improvements in all areas of our operations is a key focus area for GRSE. Today, our employees don’t need to visit the Admin department for mundane activities as they can access our HR Chat Bot (Anvesha) 24×7. Our designers use an AI-based design assistant (Jigyasa) to cut time as well as errors, and we are now training an AI system to read radiography films and detect weld defects. Additionally, AI is helping reduce the training time of our welders, and robots are helping in automating welding, hull blasting, etc. There are many more such innovations and new technology adaptations that have been implemented or are under implementation. I believe the list is modest, but we are headed in the right direction.