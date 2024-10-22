Software buying trends are changing: From SaaS to outcome as a service

By Prashant Pansare, Chief Revenue Officer, India, Middle East & Africa, Zvolv

The business landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by changing consumer preferences and intensifying competition. Efficient and effective expansion is crucial for success across various sectors. AI-powered hyperautomation—a revolutionary approach that combines AI, business process management (BPM), robotic process automation (RPA), and more—enables businesses to achieve exceptional outcomes. A low-code unified process automation platform helps companies realize rapid growth, operational efficiencies, and cost savings, positioning them for future success.

Outcomes-as-a-service: The new paradigm

The last decade saw the rise of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), transforming how businesses approached software deployment. This decade belongs to Outcomes-as-a-Service. CIOs are no longer interested in building large internal developer teams or experimenting with different platforms. They seek business impacting solutions with tangible outcomes that drive business success. Business teams need solutions that deliver results today, not tomorrow.

The power of AI-powered hyperautomation

AI-powered hyperautomation combines generative AI, BPM, RPA, integrations, analytics, and app-building to drive end-to-end outcomes. In today’s dynamic business environment, an integrated approach is essential. Siloed automation with narrowly focused platforms is no longer sufficient. Businesses must adopt hyperautomation to achieve the speed, scale, and efficiency required for successful expansion.

Navigating expansion challenges

Expansion presents unique challenges that must be addressed to achieve success across sectors:

1. Outdated processes: Many organisations still rely on outdated, manual processes such as spreadsheets that hinder scalability and efficiency.

2. Lack of innovation in data analysis: Identifying ideal opportunities requires sophisticated data analysis. Traditional methods lack the necessary innovation.

3. Inefficient onboarding: Manual onboarding processes are slow and cumbersome, delaying operations and impacting overall efficiency.

4. Data driven actionable insights: Managing operations across multiple locations can be chaotic without standardised processes and real-time insights for leadership

5. Disorganised operations: Inefficient operations lead to inconsistencies, negatively affecting customer experience and profitability.

6. Geographical disparities: Preferences vary widely across regions, challenging consistent service and product offerings.

7. Data consistency: Maintaining accurate data across multiple locations is difficult with manual processes.

8. Human error: Manual processes are prone to errors, leading to significant financial losses.

The imperative for speedy expansion

In today’s fast-paced business environment, speedy expansion is critical. Organizations must be agile and responsive to market demands to stay ahead of the competition. This is where AI-powered hyperautomation proves invaluable.

Hyperautomation: Transforming business expansion

Hyperautomation integrates advanced technologies to address expansion challenges, offering solutions such as:

1. Rapid launch and enhanced experience: Hyperautomation accelerates launches, reducing time to market and enhancing customer experience with innovative solutions.

2. Optimization: AI-driven insights optimize operations, ensuring efficiency and reducing costs.

3. Performance optimisation: Automated processes ensure adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), maintaining high-quality standards across all locations.

4. Experience enhancement: Hyperautomation strengthens the experience by integrating various channels, providing a seamless journey.

5. Streamlined documentation and activity tracking: Automating documentation and activity tracking ensures well-documented and real-time monitored processes.

6. Process consistency: Hyperautomation enforces SOPs and drives compliance, ensuring consistent and high-quality operations across all locations.

7. Data-driven decision making: Analyzing data and interacting with teams provides insights, enabling informed decision-making.

8. Efficient planning: Hyperautomation reduces the time to launch new operations by 40-50% through streamlined planning.

9. Customised dashboards: Tailored dashboards provide real-time insights and analytics, helping businesses make data-driven decisions.

Outcomes at speed and scale

AI-platforms excel in delivering outcomes at speed and scale. Leveraging automation expertise, they ensure outcomes linked to growth, efficiency, and compliance. The platform implements continuous cycles of process mining, implementation, adoption, and solution refinement until desired objectives are met.

They also offer a comprehensive solution, managing everything from process definition and refinement to platform implementation, support, application development, and adoption. The platform can set up and manage a Center of Excellence (CoE), either fully managed or hybrid, and can transfer the CoE when relevant.

The key to leveraging the full value of a hyperautomation platform lies in the right combination of process expertise, project management, business analyst skills, and no-code/low-code execution skills. The platform excels in this regard, delivering outcomes quickly and at scale. With an industry-proven platform, hundreds of live accelerators, and a team of process experts, it will successfully deliver outcomes for industry leaders.

Embracing the future with AI-powered hyperautomation

The future of business expansion lies in AI-powered hyperautomation. By embracing this integrated approach, businesses can overcome the challenges of outdated processes, inefficient onboarding, and inconsistent operations. A low-code unified process automation platform empowers organizations to achieve rapid growth, operational efficiencies, and cost savings, transforming the business landscape. As we move into the next decade, the focus on Outcomes-as-a-Service will redefine how businesses approach digital transformation, ensuring they stay ahead in a competitive market.