Strengthening cybersecurity in educational institutions: Key actions and future plans

By Dr. Vimal Bibhu, Professor, Computer Science & Engineering, Noida International University

In today’s digital landscape, educational institutions are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, necessitating robust security measures. Addressing these challenges involves two crucial domains: institutional communication network security deployment and cybersecurity awareness for stakeholders. Below is an in-depth exploration of the specific actions educational institutions are taking to combat these threats and secure their infrastructure.

Institutional communication network security

One of the foremost steps in securing the communication network of an educational institution is the deployment of firewalls. These firewalls act as gatekeepers, positioned between the inward and outward boundaries of the network. Their role is to filter all incoming and outgoing traffic, examining it for anomalies or threats. If the system detects suspicious or malicious traffic, the firewall drops the data packets, preventing them from accessing sensitive institutional information. This approach ensures that the confidential data of the institution and its stakeholders—including faculty, students, and administrative staff—remains protected.

Additional security services implemented include:

– Proxy server services: Encrypted web traffic to ensure safe browsing and data transmission.

– Network Intrusion and Prevention Systems (NIPS): Detects and mitigates unauthorised access attempts to network resources.

Cybersecurity awareness programs for stakeholders

Raising awareness among all members of the educational community is equally crucial. Institutions have taken a proactive approach by launching cybersecurity awareness programs to educate their stakeholders. These programs aim to provide knowledge about potential threats, such as phishing attacks, social engineering techniques, and other tactics used by cybercriminals.

While computer science and information security faculty members possess an in-depth understanding of cybersecurity, faculty from other disciplines often require orientation and training to recognise and handle potential threats. To address this, most educational institutions conduct faculty orientation programs upon the induction of new staff. These programs focus on the do’s and don’ts of network and information systems usage.

Workshops led by cybersecurity experts are organised periodically. These workshops are open to both students and faculty members, providing hands-on experience and practical tips on protecting sensitive and private data. The objective is to empower all stakeholders with the knowledge needed to safeguard themselves and the institution against cyberattacks.

The role of cyber insurance

As cyber threats evolve, institutions are exploring additional ways to mitigate risks, including the introduction of cyber insurance policies. Although cyber insurance is not yet implemented in many institutions, including the one I am associated with, plans are underway to introduce this in 2025.

The upcoming policy will cover:

– Institutional data and digital assets

– Hardware and network systems

– Students, faculty, and staff

This comprehensive insurance plan will help ensure that the institution can recover from cyber incidents with minimal disruption.

Services offered by cybersecurity startups

Many educational institutions now collaborate with cybersecurity startups to reinforce their defenses. These startups offer customised security services, including:

– Firewall deployment: Acts as the first line of defense for network communications.

– Web traffic encryption via proxy servers: Enhances secure browsing and data handling.

– Network intrusion and prevention systems: Protects institutional networks from cyber threats.

These services play a critical role in fortifying the digital infrastructure of educational institutions.

Cybersecurity in educational institutions is a multifaceted challenge that requires a blend of technical defenses, awareness programs, and policy frameworks. The deployment of firewalls, proxy servers, and intrusion detection systems ensures network-level security, while awareness programs empower stakeholders to identify and prevent cyber threats. The planned introduction of cyber insurance in 2025 further reflects the institution’s commitment to long-term security.

As technology continues to evolve, educational institutions must stay one step ahead by adapting to emerging threats and continuously enhancing their cybersecurity framework. Through collective efforts, institutions can create a safe digital environment for students, faculty, and staff, ensuring seamless educational experiences in the digital era.