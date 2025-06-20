Sustainability in Digital Payments: Can Technology Help Us Go Green?

By Gali Kishorebabu, Chief Technology Officer, Hitachi Payment Services

As India moves ahead in its digital journey, the surge in digital payments has become one of the biggest game-changers, reshaping the economy and making financial services more accessible than ever. From mobile wallets to UPI to QR codes, digital payments have become an essential part of our daily lives. But while the perks are visible, a big question arises: can digital payments also help build a more sustainable future?

Embracing digital finance is not just about efficiency and speed; it could also be a powerful driver for sustainable development, especially in a country as vast and diverse as India.

A recent report by PwC India highlights just how fast digital payments have taken off in the country. In FY23-24 alone, the digital payment transaction jumped by 42% year-on-year. By FY29, those numbers are expected to triple, soaring from 159 billion to 481 billion transactions. Also, UPI is projected to power 91% of all retail digital payment transactions by FY29. This kind of growth speaks volumes about how deeply digital payments have become a part of everyday life in India. This also raises important conversations about the environmental footprint of this digital surge.

Making Payments More Sustainable: Efforts to Reduce the Carbon Footprint

Cash has always been a reliable form of payment, but the fact cannot be denied that digital offers greener alternatives that can help reduce our environmental footprint. Digital payments provide a streamlined solution, offering an eco-friendly alternative that minimizes environmental costs.

As more companies commit to sustainability, some of them are taking proactive steps to reduce their carbon emissions. For instance, adopting credit cards made from sustainable materials to carefully tracking and adjusting their emissions. Data centers are also under the microscope, with companies actively working to reduce their energy consumption and overall environmental impact.

Incorporating Sustainable IT Practices (Green IT)

Green IT focuses on reducing the environmental impact of IT operations through energy efficiency, cloud computing, virtualization, sustainable sourcing, and responsible lifecycle management. Using energy-efficient hardware and optimizing data centers with virtualization and better cooling systems lowers energy use. Cloud computing reduces physical infrastructure needs, while virtualization cuts hardware demand by running multiple virtual machines on a single server. Sustainable sourcing involves selecting eco-conscious suppliers and assessing their practices.

Designing products for longevity and promoting recycling supports greener lifecycle management. Establishing E-waste programs to properly dispose outdated IT equipment. Efficient coding and energy-conscious UX/UI design further reduce digital resource consumption. Together, these practices help digital payment providers lower their carbon footprint and support a greener tech ecosystem.

Encouraging Sustainable Consumer Behavior

Digital payments can also actively shape consumer habits. Every transaction is an opportunity to nudge users toward more sustainable choices. Innovative platforms are already embedding carbon footprint tracking into payment apps—showing users the estimated environmental impact of their purchases. Others offer features like eco-rewards, donation options for reforestation projects, or incentives for using services with verified green credentials.

Moreover, digital payments can also promote circular economy models by seamlessly integrating with secondhand marketplaces or rental platforms, thereby reducing consumption and waste. By making sustainable choices more visible, more rewarding, and more convenient, technology can play a pivotal role in influencing consumer behavior.

Inclusive Green Finance

Digital payments can also be a powerful tool for financial inclusion. By making banking, credit, and insurance accessible through mobile phones, it is possible to open up financial opportunities for people in remote or underserved communities, thus creating financial literacy and inclusion. This kind of access helps everyone to participate in the economy, including the growing push toward sustainability. When more people can save, invest, and grow through digital tools, it strengthens the foundation for a greener, more inclusive future.

Road Ahead

Carbon credit systems for digital-first businesses, subsidies for green fintech infrastructure, and incentives for digital banks that operate on renewable energy can all further India’s sustainability agenda.

Conclusion

Digital payments in India are doing more than just making life easier or bringing more people into the financial system, they are becoming a key part of the country’s journey towards sustainability. By making room for eco-friendly financial tools, technology is helping pave the way for a greener future.

With the right mix of smart policies, innovation, and public awareness, India has a chance at leading the world in creating a financial system that’s not just digital, but also deeply committed to the planet.