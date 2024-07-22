Tech-savy hotels: Leading the way with personalisation and innovation

By Jocelyn Carvalho​, General Manager – Hotels & Hospitality, Deltin​

Today’s hotel booking experience has drastically changed from what it was 15 years ago. You no longer need to rely on word-of-mouth or the recommendation of a travel agent before booking a hotel as you can look at rooms and reviews of any property on your phone before booking. All this is possible thanks to the rapid digitization and technological advancements in the hospitality industry, where everything from booking to check-out can be done with a few taps on your phone.

With new technologies springing up every day, industry players who were quick to adopt them are now reaping their rewards. This is evident in the new systems employed by several global players, who now allow customers mobile check-in facilities, just like boarding flights. Not only that, but they can also access their rooms by using their smartphones as keycards and can also communicate with the hotel staff through dedicated apps. You no longer must pick up the landline in your room and dial the correct number multiple times to order room service or extra towels, it can all be done with the click of a button.

These innovations have set new standards in the industry, pushing everyone to adapt or risk falling behind. However, these technologies are not cheap. Equipping your hotel with the latest systems is expensive, but there are several other costs that come with it such as training the staff, regular maintenance of the new gizmos, and even communicating the upgrades to the customers. The benefits, looking at the bigger picture, the benefits of these technologies far outweigh the initial costs, as these innovations directly boost revenues and savings.

For instance, automated check-in systems can reduce the need for front desk staff, saving on labour costs. Energy management systems that adjust lighting and temperature based on room occupancy can lead to significant reductions in utility bills. Plus, personalized marketing and booking systems can drive higher occupancy rates and increased revenue per available room (RevPAR). When you weigh these benefits against the initial investment, the scales often tip in favour of technology.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), the buzzword of 2024, also has wide-ranging applications in hospitality. It simplifies check-in and check-out, predicts travel patterns, and forecasts demand, aiding revenue strategies. According to a Deloitte study, 52% of customers expect AI to be used for interactions in the industry.

As mentioned earlier, new technology requires staff to learn new skills and adapt to a culture of innovation. Training tech-savvy employees can lead to continuous improvement through their insights. While there’s a fear that AI might replace jobs, it’s crucial for the industry to see AI as a complement, not a replacement. Striking a balance between technology and the human touch is essential in hospitality.

As more players start adopting new technologies in the industry, it boils down to two key concepts: Customization and convenience. Today’s travellers aren’t just looking for a place to sleep—they want an experience tailored to their preferences and needs.

Customization in hospitality takes many forms, from personalized room settings to tailored local activity recommendations. Advanced data analytics and AI analyze guest preferences and behaviors, allowing hotels to offer perfectly suited services, enhancing the guest experience, building loyalty, and encouraging repeat visits. On the other hand, guests crave seamless, hassle-free experiences, and technology delivers this convenience. Mobile check-in and check-out, digital room keys, in-room tablets for service orders, and AI-powered chatbots for instant assistance are just a few examples of how technology is revolutionizing hospitality.

The hospitality industry is at a fascinating crossroads, driven by technology and evolving guest expectations. To thrive, hotels must stay agile, focusing on customization and convenience. By seamlessly integrating these elements, creating memorable experiences, and balancing technology with a human touch, the future of hospitality looks incredibly bright. So, the next time you check into a hotel with your smartphone, remember you’re experiencing the future of hospitality, today.