The Covid 19 crisis is a wake up call for many organisations: Saurabh Gupta, Co-Founder, ZEUX Innovation

Saurabh Gupta, Co-Founder, ZEUX Innovation (a UX Design and Innovation firm in India), shares with us, how his firm is handling the Covid 19 crisis

Key initiatives taken

1. Safety: Our first priority was to ensure the safety of our team. We took a pre-emptive decision as a company to have our entire team work from home two weeks prior to the nation wide lockdown.

2. Support: Our team constantly stays connected over WhatsApp, Email, Zoom meetings and phone. It goes a long way in ensuring that the team collaboration is smooth and the mood stays upbeat.

3. Service: We have assured our clients that we will do whatever it takes to ensure that project deliverables do not get delayed due to the Corona upheaval and we are willing and able to put in the extra effort to make up for the loss in momentum.

We are a completely digital organisation so all our IT systems and work tools were anyway perfectly suited for a work from home scenario. Additionally, we have always had an extremely flat org structure where each individual takes ownership and responsibility for the work they need to do without requiring too much oversight and hand holding. This aspect of our company culture has also really helped us ensure that business continues as usual when everyone is working on their own without supervision.

Lessons learnt

1. Safety first. While companies were still debating, we did not lose any time in decided on work from home for our whole team.

2. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. only the tough companies will prevail post corona.

3. It was a real blessing to have our organisation’s IT infrastructure and tools built for mobility. This has allowed us to sail through this current crisis.

The Covid 19 crisis is a wake up call for many organisations. Businesses need to plan for an operating model that allows their work force to work from anywhere in a secure and smooth way. This will not only reduce risk in the event of a Corona-like emergency but also result in massive cost savings.

