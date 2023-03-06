The evolution of technology in the HR space

By Sumit Sabharwal, CEO, TeamLease HRtech

The use of modern technology in business started with the introduction of computers. Businesses in the 20th century used computers for varied business purposes like accounting, payroll, data storage, and communication. Soon, technology started bringing automation; improving the efficiency and productivity of business processes by leaps and bounds. Later, the penetration of the internet and cloud computing brought the next level of flexibility, accessibility, scalability, and collaboration in business processes.

Technology kept evolving and improved every aspect of the business, including the HR department. Currently, we are witnessing the next wave of technological evolution led by Artificial Intelligence. Generative AI, ChatGPT, BARD, and other similar AI tools are the latest trends that are ready to further improve business efficiency.

AI in HR technology

AI has multiple applications in HR technology and many HCM platforms are already using it. Shortlisting the right resumes for a job opening, benchmarking candidates for creating the right offer, digital assistance to candidates during the onboarding process, predicting the behaviour patterns of the workforce, etc. are being handled by AI in many organisations.

The future of AI is bright with HR technology. Soon, we’ll see that every HR task will leverage AI. Processes like recruitment, selection, employee engagement, performance management, training, and development will use AI at every stage. The output of HR managers will gain qualitative improvements and businesses will achieve higher profitability by using zero-touch ATS and one-touch HCM platforms.

Generative AI in HR technology

Generative AI is a branch of AI that is currently witnessing unprecedented growth. ChatGPT, BARD, LaMDA, Dall-E, Jasper, etc. are some of the most popular generative AI tools being discussed today. This technology will help the HR departments with different kinds of content needs.

With a little practice, HR managers can learn to create text, images, audio, and videos for their day-to-day tasks. For example, ChatGPT can be used for producing content for employee training materials. Similarly, AI-generated images and texts can be used for better email communication. Content requirements for job postings, announcements, emails, and other communications can be fulfilled without any external help.

The next generation of HCM platforms will be very helpful to HR Managers for better communication accelerated by the evolution of generative AI technology.

Chatbots in HR technology

Many businesses are using chatbots for marketing and lead-generation purposes for the past few years. But the current wave of generative AI advancements can make chatbots highly useful for the HR department as well. If we integrate advanced generative AI tools with current chatbots, they can become highly useful employee engagement tools for HR managers.

AI-enabled chatbots will promptly solve employee queries, facilitate performance appraisals, conduct Voice of Employee surveys, assist with self-guided training, and much more. An efficiently trained chatbot can act as a virtual HR assistant and reduce a lot of burden on the HR department. There’s no doubt that the next generation of HR tech platforms will focus extensively on generative AI-enabled chatbots to differentiate themselves from the legacy platforms.

What’s next?

AI is here to stay and it’ll keep evolving to make the HR function more efficient and impactful for businesses. Organizations should stay updated about the latest AI and HR tech trends to leverage them effectively. Soon, companies may start looking for HR managers proficient in using technology for human capital management. Therefore, HR leaders and managers should focus on being tech-savvy and learning to utilize the full potential of AI and HR technology.