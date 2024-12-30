The Growing Cyber Threat and Ways to Secure Them This Upcoming Festive Season

By Priya Kanduri, CTO, IMSS and Head of Security Services, Happiest Minds Technologies

The upcoming festive season is a time for joy, celebration, and togetherness. However, it is also a time when cybercriminals are particularly active. With an increase in online shopping, shoppers are keen on sharing personal information negligently, thereby falling prey to a cyberattack.

Recognizing and Mitigating Seasonal Cyber Threats

Cybercriminals can target people in a number of ways during the festive season. One common tactic is the use of phishing emails that appear to be from legitimate retailers or banks. These emails often contain malicious links or attachments that can infect your device with malware. In addition to phishing, cybercriminals frequently create fake online stores that sell counterfeit goods. These stores can deceive shoppers into providing their personal and financial information, only to vanish without a trace once the data is obtained.

The rise in identity theft during this period further underscores the dangers of increased online activity. With more personal information being shared across shopping websites and social media platforms, criminals have greater opportunities to steal identities and commit fraud. This risk is amplified when individuals use public Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in cafes and shopping malls. These networks can further exacerbate these risks, making it easier for hackers to intercept sensitive data.

Another major concern is ransomware attacks. Cybercriminals may target businesses, particularly smaller retailers, by locking them out of their systems until a ransom is paid. The pressure to operate smoothly during the busy holiday season can lead some organizations to comply with these demands, inadvertently perpetuating the cycle of cybercrime.

In addition to these threats, young adults and teenagers should be particularly vigilant against cyber grooming. It is an insidious form of manipulation where cybercriminals attempt to befriend young individuals online, building an emotional connection with ill intent.

Finally, the emergence of deepfake technology represents another advanced cyber scam that individuals should be wary of. Cybercriminals can mislead or defame individuals by creating realistic fake videos or images that manipulate a person’s likeness, raising serious ethical and security concerns in the digital landscape.

Smart Practices for Staying Secure This Festive Season

To protect yourself from cyber threats this festive season, you can take these important steps.

1. Exercise caution when clicking on links or opening attachments in emails, even if they appear to be from someone you know.

2. Do your research before making online purchases.

3. Use strong passwords for all of your online accounts and avoid using the same password for multiple accounts.

4. Keep your software and operating system up to date.

5. Use a reputable antivirus and anti-malware program.

6. Be aware of your surroundings when using public Wi-Fi.

7. Understand how deepfakes are made – identify suspicious content, verify the source, and look for inconsistencies in the video, accuracy, lighting, and voice synchronization, as these can be indicators of manipulated media.

8. Educate children not to chat with strangers online and teach them how to enable privacy settings and controls on their accounts.

In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, traditional security measures are no longer sufficient. Awareness, education, and proactive strategies are essential in navigating the digital landscape, ensuring that the spirit of the holidays remains untainted by cybercrime.

Enterprises must invest in a deep pool of experienced security professionals and adopt cutting-edge solutions like Cyber Intelligence Platform to address the key challenges faced by organizations today. Only by doing so can they stay one step ahead of cybercriminals and safeguard their operations during high-risk periods, such as the festive season.