Express Computer

The Hidden Security Risks in Modern Chips

The Hidden Security Risks in Modern Chips

Guest Blogs
By Express Computer
By Srinivas Shekar, CEO and Co-Founder, Pantherun Technologies

Behind every breakthrough in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and autonomous systems lies a powerful chip, silently working to process information at lightning speed. These processors are the silent engines of modern technology. But as they grow in power and sophistication, an uncomfortable truth is coming into focus: they are also becoming increasingly vulnerable.

A recent report by Intel sounds a clear warning: dozens of known flaws in major processors remain unpatched. Specifically, 78 security vulnerabilities in widely used chips currently have no fix in sight. Even more unsettling is the rise in firmware-level security issues. In some cases, the number of such vulnerabilities has grown more than fourfold. This means that even devices running the latest software updates, often assumed to be secure, may still be exposed to cyber threats.

Why GPUs Are a Hacker’s New Playground
One of the most serious risks today is remote code execution, a method by which attackers exploit chip-level weaknesses to take control of a system from a distance. Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), which play a central role in powering AI models and high-performance computing, were found to have 13 such critical vulnerabilities. For malicious actors, these flaws are not just bugs—they’re potential entry points into sensitive systems.

This isn’t a niche issue. AI is now deeply embedded across industries like healthcare, finance, energy, and transportation. These systems rely on massive data flows and real-time decision-making. A breach at the hardware level could lead to manipulated diagnoses in a hospital, fraudulent transactions in banking, or catastrophic failures in autonomous vehicles. The damage wouldn’t just be digital—it could directly impact human lives and national economies.

So why do these vulnerabilities persist? One reason is that traditional cybersecurity still leans heavily on software-based defenses: firewalls, patches, antivirus tools. But when the problem lies in the chip itself, software alone can’t provide full protection. The conversation must shift. We need to build security into the hardware from the start, integrating real-time encryption, secure boot processes, and robust authentication mechanisms.

Yet another challenge is the pace at which cyber threats evolve. Attackers are constantly innovating, finding new exploits faster than vendors can issue patches. The traditional model—where flaws are discovered, disclosed, and eventually patched—is often too slow to stop a determined hacker. By the time a vulnerability is addressed, it may already have been weaponized. What’s needed now is a proactive, security-first mindset—one that treats every layer of the computing stack, from silicon to software, as part of the security perimeter.

The Cost of Complacency: $10.5 Trillion and Counting
The financial consequences are staggering. By 2025, cybercrime is expected to cost the global economy $10.5 trillion annually. This figure encompasses everything from corporate espionage and ransomware to data breaches and infrastructure attacks. With risks this high, the message to organizations is clear: security is no longer a cost center or a checkbox—it’s a strategic investment.

We are entering an era where digital security is as important as physical security. The chips that power our most advanced technologies must be as secure as they are powerful. As innovation in AI and computing accelerates, our approach to cybersecurity must keep pace.

Organizations that prioritize hardware-level security, adopt secure design principles, and think several steps ahead of potential attackers will not only protect their data—they’ll earn trust, ensure resilience, and lead the next wave of digital transformation with confidence.

